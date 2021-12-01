Watch Fans Celebrate On Court After Ohio State Upsets No. 1 Duke In ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes of the game to overcome a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Blue Devils, 71-66, on Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes were led by sophomore forward Zed Key, who scored a career-high 20 points, and junior forward E.J. Liddell, who pitched in 14 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.
It was likely the final game against Ohio State for legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who finishes his career 0-2 in Columbus after the Buckeyes also beat the Blue Devils in 2011.
Check out some of the postgame celebration from Value City Arena below:
