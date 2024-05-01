Ohio State Basketball's Big Ten Opponents Revealed For Next Season
The Big Ten revealed Wednesday the conference foes for each team ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season. Fans will still have to get used to seeing West Coast teams like Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC in the mix.
However, the Ohio State Buckeyes won't be facing any one of the new arrivals more than once during the regular season for the first full year under head coach Jake Diebler.
Here are Ohio State's Big Ten opponents for next basketball season:
Home - Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Oregon, Washington
Away - Minnesota, Illinois, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home & Away - Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska
The Buckeyes found themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble at the end of the 2023-24 regular season, but then-interim coach Diebler was a driving factor that got Ohio State to that point in the first place. He took over mid-season for Chris Holtmann, who was fired one day after the Buckeyes lost 62-54 to Wisconsin.
Ohio State ended the season with an 8-3 record under Diebler after being 14-11 under Holtmann. The Buckeyes nearly beat Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and but had to settle for a quarterfinals loss to Georgia in the NIT instead of an impressive late-season run to March Madness.
The Buckeyes will now have to add some long fight plans to the schedule as they prepare for road games across the country against UCLA and USC while also welcoming Oregon and Washington to Columbus.