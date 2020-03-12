Ohio State Heads Home From Indy Amid Cancellations

The evolving and widespread precautions against a COVID-19 outbreak haven't yet prompted Ohio State to join Kansas and Duke in banning its teams from NCAA Tournament participation, but that step may not be necessary for OSU.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said Thursday, the day the Buckeyes were to debut in the Big Ten Tournament before the conference cancelled the event that morning, the school has had "similar conversations" and that "we all know where this is headed."

The NHL and MLB joined 'the NBA in suspending the season and various conference tournaments have been cancelled, as well as state championships in girls basketball, hockey and wrestling in the State of Ohio.

By the weekend, it's expected sports in America will grind to a half except for perhaps the PGA Tour, which may continue because of its outdoor status and its ability eliminate spectators.

The Big Ten Tournament got underway Wednesday night with two first-round games and the second may have pushed the Big Ten to cancel.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was visibly ill on the bench and left Banker's Life Fieldhouse during his team's loss to Indiana.

While Hoiberg was later tested and cleared of coronavirus, the quarentine his team endured in its locker room afterward and the optics of the risk during the period of uncertainty did not reflect well on Hoiberg or the Big Ten.

Holtmann released a statement on Twitter expressing regret, but understanding, over the end to the conference tournament.

"We understand and support the decision of the Big Ten to cancel this year's Tournament," Holtmann's statement said. "I'm obviously most disappointed for Andre and Danny that this weekend was cancelled."

Andre Wesson and Danny Hummer are OSU's only seniors.

Ohio State moved late Tuesday to mitigate against the spread of the virus by cancelling in-person classes through March 30.

Head football coach Ryan Day followed suit Wednesday by limiting recruiting policies and then the school followed suit by cancelling the April 11 spring game.

