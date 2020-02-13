Ohio State Holds On to Subdue Rutgers in Late Struggle

Ohio State used early three-point shooting to build a double-figure lead that it tried hard to give away before hanging on to claim a crucial 72-66 home victory over Rutgers on Wednesday at Value City Arena.

Kaleb Wesson and Andre Wesson combined for 29 points and Luther Muhammad added 10 for the Buckeyes, who held off a Rutgers rally that closed a 55-35 deficit with 13 minutes left to 67-61 with 2:09 left.

Ron Harper Jr.'s three-pointer brought the Scarlet Knights within two possessions, but teammate Paul Mulcahy missed in the lane after Duane Washington shot, and missed, on an unadvisable drive to the basket with 1:30 to play.

Washington got fouled shortly after that, but OSU wasn't in the one-and-one, so Rutgers fouled again before hunkering down on defense.

It forced C.J. Walker to miss a contested baseline jumper with 42 seconds left.

Rutgers rebounded and found Jacob Young in the corner for a three-point try that he missed, but Kaleb Wesson fouled him after the shot.

Young made two of three to get Rutgers within 67-63, but Wesson cancelled that with a one-and-one conversion at 37.1.

Harper wasn't done, however, striking from two steps beyond the arc 10 seconds later to forge a 69-66

The Scarlet Knights fouled Andre Wesson at 21.2 and he hit the first, but the second misfired and gave Harper another three-point look.

This time he missed, with the board going to C.J. Walker, whose free throws with 12.4 to play clinched the victory.

Kaleb Wesson led Ohio State with 16 points and Andre Wesson had 13.

Muhammad, a New Jersey native, victimized his home-state school for his first double-figure scoring effort in 10 games, dating to OSU's Dec. 29 loss to West Virginia.

His three-pointers with 17:28 and 10:51 left kept Rutgers from sustaining any advance on a lead that reached its apex at 55-35 on E.J. Liddell's shot in close at the 13-minute mark.

The Scarlet Knights drew within 14 with eight minutes remaining, but missed from arm's length of the basket on two straight possessions to blow chances to get closer.

Kaleb Wesson made that hurt with a three-pointer at 7:36 to steady for OSU (15-8, 6-7) and build a 60-44 advantage.

The Buckeyes will seek to even their Big Ten record for the first time this season in a noon Saturday home game against Purdue (14-11, 7-7).

Andre Wesson and Ahrens made three-pointers in the final minute of the first half to rebuild a 15-point Ohio State lead that had fallen to nine via the sharpshooting of Scarlet Knights' freshman Paul Mulcahy.

Wesson struck from the right wing and then, after a Rutgers' miss, C.J. Walker cashed a breakaway by kicking to Ahrens in the left corner for his third triple in four tries.

That finish typified Ohio State's strategy from the outset.

The Buckeyes' first seven shots came from beyond the arc.

OSU didn't attempt a two-point field goal until Duane Washington came off the bench and drove for a layup just inside the 14-minute mark.

Kaleb Wesson's two threes early made Rutgers (17-8, 8-6) play for its refusal to guard him on the perimeter. Then, when it did, he powered inside for a conventional three-point play to feed his nine-point first half.

