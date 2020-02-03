Ohio State, Michigan Going Through Same Hoops' Struggles

There's unencumbered passage across the Ohio-Michigan border, but there's no empathy allowed either way.

Not even when each can identify with the other's misery.

Entering a 7 p.m. tip-off Tuesday (ESPN2), there's not enough elbow room for comfort in the same NCAA bubble both OSU and the Wolverines occupy at the midpoint of the Big Ten season.

Both are 4-6 in the league, and both have among the most impressive non-conference wins of anyone in the conference.

Ohio State (14-7) has housed Villanova and North Carolina and owns a neutral-court win over Kentucky.

Michigan (13-8) has defeated Creighton, North Carolina, Gonzaga and lost by one in overtime to Oregon.

Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines defeated UNC when the Tar Heels had a healthy Cole Anthony, so their March Madness resumes would be strong if not for what both endured in January.

OSU has won two straight since finishing a stretch in which it lost six of seven.

Michigan has won two straight since a span in which it lost five of six.

Both head coaches suspended key starters during their respective slide, with Ohio State's Chris Holtmann shelving Duane Washington and Luther Muhammad, while Michigan's Juwan Howard disciplined Xavier Simpson.

The Buckeyes lost impact freshman D.J. Carton Thursday night when he chose to leave the team to concentrate on his mental well-being.

Michigan has been without second-leading scorer and top perimeter threat Isaiah Livers for more than a month with a groin injury.

"They're a really good team," OSU guard C.J. Walker said. "..,They're kind of like us. They've had some adversity hit, but it's the Big Ten so you never know what can happen. It's a really big game. It's going to be really competitive."

Walker had his best overall game Saturday in a 68-59 win over Indiana, playing a season-high 38 minutes and finishing with 14 points, four assists, three steals and only two turnovers.]

OSU had almost no time to adjust its game plan after Carton announced his departure late Thursday.

While the turnaround to play Michigan is quick, it does afford the Buckeyes a bit more time to adjust to everyone's new role for however long Carton remains away.

"I'm interested to see how all that is going to play out with guys getting more minutes and roles being changed a little bit with D.J. out," Holtmann said. "I'm interested to see how we grow and move depending on what that time frame looks like.

"D.J. impacted a lot of things for us when he was practicing and playing. He impacted us in a really positive way. Now, guys are in different roles. I think that will evolve a little bit."

