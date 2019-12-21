BuckeyeMaven
Ohio State Needs Return of Duane Washington's Shooting

BruceHooley

Duane Washington Jr. didn't get into Ohio State's starting lineup until a teammate's injury opened a spot for him, but his absence the last two games shows his importance likely to be underscored one way or another Saturday against No. 6 Kentucky.

Washington is expected to try coming back from the rib injury that sidelined him since a Sunday loss at Minnesota when the fifth-ranked Buckeyes play UK in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

If he can't go, OSU (10-1) will lose one of its biggest edges against the Wildcats (8-2) -- its ability to spread the floor with three-point shooting.

Washington is Ohio State's best long-range threat, hitting 54% of his attempts.

The past week has shown his value, even though OSU has two other starters converting 45% or better beyond the arc.

Neither Kaleb Wesson (45%) nor Luther Muhammed (50%) could find space to shoot from the perimeter against Minnesota, likely because the Gophers were spared the concern of Washington's quick release.

He's made at least two triples and converted better than half his three-point attempts in seven of the nine games he's played, and Washington has been his best in OSU's three biggest wins.

He's made 12-of-20 tries against Villanova, North Carolina and Penn State, so it's likely Kentucky would honor him first. That's how Wesson and Muhammed have found room for clean looks that have contributed to their outstanding three-point percentages.

If Washington's rib bothers him and he can't go in the 5:15 tip, Ohio State will lack the strongest part of its perimeter punch and could struggle to score the way it did at Minnesota.

Defensively, OSU doesn't have as many long-range concerns about the Wildcats given their collective .275 three-point struggles.

The Buckeyes probably want to be wary of 6-9 graduate transfer Nate Sestina, who returned from a fractured wrist on Wednesday. Although he didn't score in the loss to Utah, and is just 3-of-13 from long range this year, Sestina made 35% of his career threes at Bucknell before arriving at UK.

Kentucky's two most consistent players have been guard Ashton Hagans and 6-11 forward Nick Richards.

Hagans averages 13.9 per-game and Richards 12.9.

Hagans, the reigning SEC defensive player-of-the-year, could compound the turnover woes that gripped OSU in its loss at Minnesota.

“We’ve seen good defensive players, but he is so disruptive with the ball and his ability to get his hands on balls and make plays,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. “I don’t know that we’ll see a guy like him all year, with how impactful he is on that end.”

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter

 

