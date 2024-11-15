Ohio State Promotes Assistant Coach to Recruiting Coordinator
The Buckeyes are promoting from within their own ranks after a successful recruiting season.
Ohio State Basketball announced Friday that Jalen Powell will add the role of recruiting coordinator to her position as assistant coach.
Head coach Kevin McGuff added Powell to his staff prior to the 2021-22 season.
Powell started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, then spent a year at Basketball Recruits working in player development in New York. One year prior to joining the Buckeyes, she spent a season with Florida A&M.
Since Ohio State added her, the Buckeyes have won two regular season Big Ten titles — including one outright championship last season — and have made the NCAA Tournament all three seasons, including an Elite 8 appearance and another in the Sweet 16.
Also since Powell joined the staff, Ohio State has consistently been among the top in tempo, defense and transition offense in the conference, producing All-American Jacy Sheldon — who was hired as the program's director of player development — in the process.
Adding to the program's versatility, Powell was part of the team who tracked in No. 2 overall recruit Jaloni Cambridge, who has been a blessing through two games for the Buckeyes. In her very first game against Cleveland State Nov. 5, Cambridge posted a statline never seen before in an Ohio State debut, with 31 points on 85.7 percent from the field, six rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks.
Powell also helped recruit top-100 recruits in Ella Hobbs and Ava Watson this season. Ohio State has received a commitment from No. 74 overall recruit Daria Biriuk for next year's class as well.