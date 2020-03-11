C.J. Walker is trying to tell himself it will not be all that different than what he's accustomed to encountering most afternoons, but the Ohio State junior point guard also knows that's not true.

A Big Ten Tournament this week, an NCAA Tournament next week, and perhaps a Sweet Sixteen and Final Four beyond taking place in almost-empty or barely-populated areas...sure, that both would and wouldn't be new to Walker all at the same time.

He played in the NCAA Tournament twice with Florida State and reached the Elite Eight once, so he knows the raucous atmosphere's March Madness can provide.

Walker has also played for OSU in a closed scrimmage against Xavier University, and toils in relative anonymity with teammates at Ohio State's closed practices.

That's how he can make the cases that the still-evolving world of Big Ten basketball amid COVID-19 precautions are part new world and part old hat.

"It's obviously a big thing," Walker said. "It's very concerning, very eye-opening to see how fast it's spreading, and things like that, but it's something we can't control. There's nothing we can do about it. We just have to be ready to play, whether we're in a gym full of people or a gym with nobody in it."

OSU opens the conference tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Purdue and Walker has no idea whether the 20 additional tickets he purchased for family members who want to see him play in his native Indianapolis will be allowed in Banker's Life Fieldhouse to watch.

That arena is where he won a high school state championship, and where he expected his prep teammates and coaches to be among the spectators for Ohio State's opener.

But what's allowed and what isn't is changing not just every day, but every hour as more and more cases of the Coronavirus are confirmed.

"I don't know where this is headed," OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. "I think we all know it's really a fluid situation. I'm not sure where it's all headed. I do think there will continue to be some things that will really impact the NCAA Tournament."

Holtmann said Wednesday afternoon that Ohio State has not made any changes to its normal travel process because of Coronavirus concerns, but acknowledged that could change any minute.

The Buckeyes embarked for Indianapolis planning to hold to their normal rooming assignments and dining protocol, but less than 30 hours from tip-off had no idea whether fans would be allowed in to watch.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday voiced a preference for limiting large crowds and the Ohio High School Athletic Association quickly followed by voiding all pre-sale tickets to its girls basketball, wrestling and hockey championships scheduled for this weekend.

Players from each competing team will be limited to four spectator passes. Otherwise, the events will be closed to fans.

Likewise, the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland will be closed to the public.

"It will obviously be different, playing an actual game with nobody there...," Walker said. But we grind and work every day with nobody there, when nobody is watching. I don't feel like it will make a difference to our team. I feel like we will be out there ready to play and do what we have to do."

The likeliest result of the precautions will be to limit player contact with whatever fans are allowed into venues.

"We refreshed with our guys the importance of just taking care of themselves," Holtmann said. "Getting appropriate sleep....We talked to them in specific ways about things that we're going to keep in mind to try to protect them.

"I've urged them if they don't feel comfortable, unfortunately right now with fans, you may not want to shake hands. You may not want to sign things . It might not be in your best interests to do that."

