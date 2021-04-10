Ohio State Forward Aaliyah Patty Enters Transfer Portal

The Ohio State women’s basketball has lost a player to the transfer portal for the second time in less than a week after junior forward Aaliyah Patty announced on Friday evening her decision to continue her college career elsewhere.

“I would like to thank Coach (Kevin) McGuff and the Ohio State coaching staff for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to play as a Buckeye,” Patty said in her post on Instagram. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am very excited for my next journey and to see what the future holds for me.”

The 6-foot-3 Patty started all 18 games she played in for the Buckeyes last season. She averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from behind the arc.

With Patty and forward Dorka Juhasz now in the portal, Ohio State has just two forwards left on the roster in junior Rebeka Mikulasikova and sophomore Gabby Hutcherson. The Buckeyes are also awaiting word from senior Tanya Beacham, who has not announced if she’ll use the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Signee Malaki Branham Named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

Ohio State Officially Welcomes Penn State Transfer Guard Jamari Wheeler

Ohio State Forward Dorka Juhasz Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Discusses North Carolina Head Coach Roy Williams' Retirement

Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Declares For NBA Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook