Ohio State's Final Week Poses Dual Daunting Challenge

Bob Knight's Farewell Tour will continue Thursday night in Columbus.

The question is, will Ohio State also bid adieu to another Big Ten Championship hopeful.

The Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8) can be blamed for the congestion atop the conference standings as the final week of the regular season unfolds.

Wisconsin, Illinois, Maryland and Michigan State all share of first place in sight with six league losses on their resume.

OSU made that possible by exposing the first crack in Maryland's armor nine days ago in a 79-72 home upset.

The Terrapins have since lost twice more to imperil the title that seemed all theirs.

Ohio State's reward for giving championship access to Wisconsin, MSU and Illinois is it's the one and only lucky Big Ten member to play two of those teams over the final week.

The Buckeyes will honor their 1960 national championship team -- a squad which included four Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers in head coach Fred Taylor and players Jerry Lucas, John Havlicek and Bob Knight -- at halftime of a 7 p.m. Thursday game against Illinois.

Knight, a substitute on that team, made his first return to Indiana since being fired as head coach in 2000.

It's also Senior Night for Andre Wesson and Danny Hummer.

After the Illini (20-9, 12-6), OSU gets the privilege of playing at Preseason No. 1 Michigan State (21-9, 13-6) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (CBS).

That's right, the Buckeyes get to play Sparty on Senior Day for Cassius Winston, whose number will likely hang in the Breslin Center rafters one day.

There won't be enough Kleenex in mid-Michigan for his farewell, given that he's persevered this season through the Nov. 9 death of his brother when struck by a train.

Ohio State is unlikely to have starting forward Kyle Young for either game, since it makes very little sense to risk aggravating the sprained right ankle that's kept him out of its last two regular season games.

It makes no sense to rush Young back for Illinois or MSU simply for the incremental improvement it might mean to OSU's Big Ten Tournament seed, vs. the risk of setting him back and not having him at all in the NCAA Tournament.

If the Buckeyes give him two more weeks to rest, the ankle will be much closer to, if not fully, healed.

"All that is factored into it," OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. "Kyle is still day-to-day. I would say his improvement has been incremental. He is anxious to get back and we're anxious to get him back, but it was a significant sprain.

"I think all that know our team, in particular games like the two we have this week, he adds a lot of value in what he brings. But you're always mindful of what's in the best interests of him and what's in the best interests of our team long-term as well."

The Buckeyes have beaten both Nebraska and Michigan without Young, but Illinois and Michigan State are different animals -- think carnivores, compared to herbivores.

MSU and Illinois are the top two teams in the Big Ten in rebounding margin and offensive rebounding, and rank with the Buckeyes among the Top 3 in scoring margin.

Beating either one, or both, without Young is a much tougher task than what the Buckeyes have so far survived without him.

Freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney will not be available for a third straight game, either. OSU initially pronounced Gaffney out against Nebraska because of an illness, but Holtmann declined to answer questions about Gaffney except to confirm he is still with the team and still part of the program.

"Zo will be out," Holtmann said. "I can't get into the specifics."

Asked if there is a timetable for Gaffney's return, Holtmann said, "Not that I know of right now. Not that I know of."

