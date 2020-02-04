Opportunity Awaits Ohio State on Crucial Big Ten Road Trip

The two-game road challenge Ohio State begins Tuesday casts the Buckeyes in the same dilemma as an out-of-town businessman on a California cloverleaf.

He may be able to see where he wants to go, but finding the proper freeway exit to gain safe passage isn't as easy as it sounds.

OSU (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) first tips off at 7 p.m. (ESPN 2) Tuesday against Michigan and then will oppose Wisconsin on Sunday in Madison.

Both opponents are beatable, and if Ohio State can, it will at long last arrive at .500 in league play.

That's the destination the Buckeyes plugged into their NCAA Selection GPS before leaving Columbus, but knowing where they want to go and being able to get there are two different tasks.

Given the way OSU has handled Big Ten road games so far, beating Michigan and Wisconsin at their place is no joy ride. It rather looms as an arduous journey through potholes and perilous weather.

In times like that, teams need top players to step forward and lead by doing, not just by talking.

So now would be a great time for senior Andre Wesson and juniors Kaleb Wesson, Kyle Young and C.J. Walker to take over.

Kaleb Wesson will be Michigan's top target, not just because he leads the Buckeyes in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (9.7), but because he got involved in a jawing match with two Wolverines last season after being called for his fourth foul with 8:05 left.

Holtmann never put him back in the game that night because he wasn't pleased with how his center reacted under duress.

Wesson has been in foul trouble less frequently this season, but he's been ineffective down the stretch in home losses to Minnesota and Wisconsin when played physically by opposing big men.

He'll battle that same challenge in Michigan's Jon Teske, a seven-footer from Ohio with the capacity to cause Wesson problems on offense and defense.

"He's an elite post defender and ball-screen defender," Holtmann said of Teske. "Kaleb is really going to need to understand that and not get frustrated. He's going to have to understand that he's going against a guy with great size and physicality. He's going to have to be efficient

"I thought at times last year up there he got frustrated. This is our third straight game with them were we're playing in Ann Arbor. He's just going to have to resist the frustration, because there are going to be times where he's going to get defended really well by that kid."

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.