OSU Gets Second Look at Purdue, Maybe MSU, too

If things go well, Chris Holtmann will be an expert by late Friday night on a question the Ohio State coach could only venture an opinion about Wednesday afternoon.

Asked about facing a conference tournament opponent that he played only once previously during the season, Holtmann couldn't commit to whether he'd prefer being the coach who won that prior match-up at home or lost it on the road.

"That's a good question," he said. "Conventional wisdom, right, you'd rather be the team that perhaps took a loss and then is playing the team that they lost to. I think that's conventional wisdom in a lot of cases."

So, advantage Purdue's Matt Painter in OSU's first-round game against the Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

OSU won their only game against Purdue in a 20-game conference schedule, 68-52, on Feb. 15 in Columbus.

Ohio State (21-10) will be the home team Thursday because it's the No. 7 seed and Purdue (16-15) is the No. 10, but the Purdue campus is just an hour north of Indianapolis' Banker's Life Fieldhouse and Columbus is 200 miles away.

Buckeye Nation typically travels well, but no one knows if anyone will travel to this weekend's tournament because of the COVID-19 precautions that won't allow any spectators to attend NCAA Tournament games next week in Dayton or Cleveland.

Purdue might therefore have a home-court advantage, and it could be argued the Boilermakers have the greater motivation to win, since they are playing to polish an NCAA resume and OSU's already passes muster.

"They're playing for their season and the NCAA Tournament," OSU's Kaleb Wesson said. "We can't let them go in and play with a bigger edge than us. We're also playing for a championship. We can't let them go out there and think the game is more important for them than it is for us."

Ohio State's chances will be better if Wesson plays with a sharper edge than he did Sunday at Michigan State, which you would expect given he lost his head-to-head pairing with Big Ten defensive player-of-the-year Xavier Tillman.

Wesson will get that chance Friday at 6:30 p.m., provided he and the Buckeyes can get past Purdue on Thursday, since the winner plays MSU (22-9), the No. 2 seed.

Ohio State would love another shot at the Spartans, who it played only on the road this year and on Senior Day, no less.

That's the basketball equivalent of a root canal without anesthetic, thanks to MSU coach Tom Izzo's irksome habit of removing his seniors one-by-one so they can circle the court, hug every teammate, kiss the floor, wave goodbye to the fans, bathe in the adulation and then, finally, exit to the bench.

Then, the Spartans do it all over again.

And again.

Rinse, repeat.

For every senior.

Holtmann was clearly irked by it Sunday, but said all the right things in the post-game.

Of greater importance to him right now is getting past Purdue, which has whatever mental edge comes with being the team that lost on the road to OSU in the teams' only meeting, before the Buckeyes would have the same presumed motivation getting another shot at the Spartans.

"I look at last year, we played a team that we had beaten once in Indiana," Holtmann said of the Buckeyes' win in the Big Ten Tournament opener. "I've been on both sides. We obviously know we're going to get a different Purdue team...than we saw on our home floor."

That defeat was the second of four straight Boilermakers losses, but they closed with two wins in three games, including a victory at Iowa, where OSU got routed.

The Buckeyes rode Kyle Young's team-high 16 points to their win in Round One against Purdue, but likely won't have Young on Thursday because of an ankle sprain that's kept him out for two weeks.

"Kyle is day-to-day," Holtmann said. "I say that with all honesty and no gamesmanship whatsoever. He's day-to-day. That's kind of where we're at. We have to see more in practice. Some of it, to be honest with you, we might not have a great feel until we get into game stuff. He's not done live action at all."

