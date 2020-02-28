Robbie Hummel Scoffs at Turgeon's bully charge vs. Wesson

Robbie Hummel hasn't played at Purdue since 2012, but he still hasn't forgotten the two words printed on the back of his practice shorts throughout his Boilermakers' career.

Now an ESPN and Big Ten Network TV analyst, Hummel took a, "Play Hard," approach to the complaint of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon about Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson.

Hummel, working the OSU-Nebraska game on ESPN2 Thursday night, tackled Turgeon's assertion that Wesson was "allowed to be the bully" against the Terrapins' Jalen Smith on Sunday.

"This is the Big Ten Conference," Hummel said. "Jalen Smith is 6-10, 230. He can defend himself. This is not the Boys and Girls Club. So I do have an issue with that, because if you're saying Kaleb Wesson is bullying someone, you're saying that his character is not great. And just because he went out and was extremely physical in the game, I really disagree with that statement."

Reminded that OSU coach Chris Holtmann staunchly defended Wesson on Wednesday, Hummel said:

"He should. It wasn't once. It wasn't twice. It was three or four times (that Turgeon complained). At some point, you get to, 'What are we doing?' This is not the, Everybody Plays (level)...that's crazy. This is the Big Ten. This is college basketball.

"..Jalen Smith has like 15 double-doubles. He's one of the best players in the league. And Kaleb Wesson went at him and played a really good game. I thought Ohio State's game plan was excellent."

