Spielman & Hooley: B1G Tournament Offers Second Chance

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's 71-63 victory over Illinois, what the legends of 1960 national championship team had to say, how Master Teague might be injured and whether escalating salaries among NFL analysts will filter down to the common analyst.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

Ohio State loses at Michigan State on Senior Day for the Spartans.

Cassius Winston played one of his best games ever and Kaleb Wesson, uh, did not.

What happens to Wesson when he struggles like this?

OSU gets Purdue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Round One of the Big Ten Tournament. A win advances the Buckeyes to play Michigan State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Bruce said on Friday that the ideal Big Ten Tournanament scenario was an opening-round win and then a second-round loss so the team could be fully rested for the NCAA Tournament. Now that a second shot at MSU looms, does he still feel that way?

Mr. Spielman said this should happen and now it has.

Was it the original mistake or the double-down that sealed the fate of this reporter?

Kaleb Wesson might be playing his final season for OSU. Is he ready for the NBA? Would he get drafted? Would returning to school and playing for the Buckeyes as a senior make any difference in his basketball future?

Emailers weigh in on the ideal scenario for the Buckeyes at the Big Ten Tournament and the game-ops at Value City Arena.

Follow us on Patreon

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.