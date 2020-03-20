Spielman & Hooley: Carton exits; Wesson Likely Next

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the D.J. Carton's exit from Ohio State, an evaluation of the Browns and Bengals free-agent signings, Kaleb Wesson's viability as an NBA draft pick and why Ezekiel Elliott's contract may become an albatross for the Dallas Cowboys.

The D.J. Carton era didn't turn out the way anyone envisioned when he signed with Ohio State.

Mr. Spielman is ramping up his 6,000-mile aerobic challenge now that he's spending more time at home during COVID-19 precautions.

There is a football analogy that applies to buying into the restrictions recommended to curb the virus' spread.

Four people win $100 in the first of five weekly drawings aimed at helping those impacted by coronavirus cutbacks.

Chris Holtmann's comments about Kaleb Wesson indicate he's likely to leave OSU for the NBA draft. Is Wesson a lock to get taken, or to last in the league? If not, can he make a good living in Europe.

Alonzo Gaffney is also a candidate to leave the Buckeyes, but his probable destination may surprise you.

There is some possible good news on the horizon for OSU hoops. Harvard transfer Seth Towns, the career scoring leader at Northland, is down to Ohio State and Duke for his future basketball home.

ESPN has unveiled its bracket of the 64 best March Madness players of all time. It's a ridiculous endeavor that could have been fixed easily.

Not to be outdone by the Browns, the Bengals jump into free agency.

Cleveland didn't stop with the signings of Case Keenum, Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin. The Browns also grabbed a safety and a starting linebacker.

Todd Gurley's exit from Los Angeles provides the stat of the day.

There's a quality we admire in athletes that we don't model enough ourselves.

Spiels shows off his vocabulary and enlightens us about Saint Rocco.

