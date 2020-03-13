BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spielman & Hooley: Extra Eligibility up for Consideration

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about how the NCAA should react to the cancellation of spring sports going forward, what areas of OSU's football development are most impacted by the COVID-19 precautions and whether the Buckeyes are better-positioned than other schools to handle the consequences.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

Coronavirus concerns result in the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and all spring sports.

Personalizing the end of the college basketball season and the spring sports season puts some possible solutions on the table for consideration.

The NCAA would have to allow special exemptions for schools to carry extra scholarship players next season.

Not every player would want the extra year's eligibility that might be extended.

Evaluating the COVID-19 adjustments in a year or two will perhaps result in some dramatic changes to college sports.

One of the things that could come from this is the elimination of spring football.

OSU has 15 early enrollees who sacrificed the end of their senior years in high school to play spring football. Is that something that could be eliminated in the future?

The Browns issue an edict that has a Big Brother feel to it.

Television networks suddenly have gigantic programming blocks to fill.

Follow us on Patreon

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Edict Cancels All Spring Sports In Conference

Games cancelled across the league in baseball, softball, track, all other sports

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Heads Home From Indy Amid Cancellations

Sports cancellations across nation including Big Ten Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Ohio State will return to Columbus, await word on NCAA Tournament future

Bruce Hooley

10 Years Ago at B1G: Evan Turner's Jumper Beats Michigan

Game-winning, mid-court shot propels OSU to 2010 B1G Tournament title

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels Spring Game, Restricts Campus Events

COVID-19 fears prompt OSU to adjust football recruiting schedule

Bruce Hooley

OSU Gets Second Look at Purdue, Maybe MSU, too

Buckeyes debut Thursday in Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Unsure What It Faces in COVID-19 Era

Crowds could be limited for Big Ten, NCAA Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State's Millionaires Club

Chris Spielman and Bruce Hooley discuss Ohio State's assistant football coaching salaries and precautions for the Coronavirus on the OSU campus

Bruce Hooley

Ohio Governor Limits Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Coronavirus fears causing concern about propriety of allowing fans to watch games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Bruce Hooley