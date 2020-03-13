Spielman & Hooley: Extra Eligibility up for Consideration

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about how the NCAA should react to the cancellation of spring sports going forward, what areas of OSU's football development are most impacted by the COVID-19 precautions and whether the Buckeyes are better-positioned than other schools to handle the consequences.

Coronavirus concerns result in the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and all spring sports.

Personalizing the end of the college basketball season and the spring sports season puts some possible solutions on the table for consideration.

The NCAA would have to allow special exemptions for schools to carry extra scholarship players next season.

Not every player would want the extra year's eligibility that might be extended.

Evaluating the COVID-19 adjustments in a year or two will perhaps result in some dramatic changes to college sports.

One of the things that could come from this is the elimination of spring football.

OSU has 15 early enrollees who sacrificed the end of their senior years in high school to play spring football. Is that something that could be eliminated in the future?

The Browns issue an edict that has a Big Brother feel to it.

Television networks suddenly have gigantic programming blocks to fill.

