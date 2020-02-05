BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley: OSU wins at UM, National Signing Day

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of the Buckeyes' 61-58 win at Michigan, Mark Dantonio's resignation at Michigan State, whether Luke Fickell will succeed him, Baker Mayfield's Super Bowl interview with Rex Ryan and a host of reviews and emails not happy about Bruce's opinion on the Super Bowl halftime show.

Today: 

OSU wins at Michigan to get closer to .500 in the Big Ten 

Kaleb Wesson's performance might have been the best of his career 

Duane Washington came through in a supporting role 

Kyle Young's free throws were huge 

Merry National Signing Day, Part II 

The Buckeyes have already opened and started to play with their Christmas presents 

Master Teague...can he be J.K. Dobbins 

At what position are freshmen most likely to make an impact for the Buckeyes in the fall 

Brian Hartline is due a raise

Mark Dantonio resigns at Michigan State

The job just became too big for Dino in the past few years

Michigan State's aspirations in the Big Ten East

Should MSU see itself as the little engine that could in comparison to Michigan and Penn State

Dantonio likely cost Urban Meyer one, if not two, national championships

Candidates to succeed Dantonio include Luke Fickell and Pat Narduzzi

Is Narduzzi or Fickell the better choice

Should Luke take the job

If he's going to take it, what sort of insurance against the future should he demand

Mike Tressel steps in as MSU's interim. Could he get the job on a short- or long-term basis

Baker Mayfield talks to Rex Ryan at the Super Bowl

Is there hope that Baker will change given what he said about his 2019 season

The usefulness of a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality

Bruce's Super Bowl halftime show opinion on Monday sparked some reviews and emails

There's a way to have conversations with people who do no agree with you.

Long-awaited, and long-overdue growth in Bruce

Chris shares about action, and how it applies to your faith.

Spiels will be out on Friday, so it's a great time to email the show with questions about any topice and get them answered. If they involve Chris, we will save them for Monday's show and tackle them then. Friday's show will include audio from National Signing Day, a host of new Buckeyes are already enrolled, and you'll also get to hear from new coaches Kerry Coombs and Corey Dennis.

Basketball

