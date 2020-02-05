Spielman & Hooley: OSU wins at UM, National Signing Day
Bruce Hooley
The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of the Buckeyes' 61-58 win at Michigan, Mark Dantonio's resignation at Michigan State, whether Luke Fickell will succeed him, Baker Mayfield's Super Bowl interview with Rex Ryan and a host of reviews and emails not happy about Bruce's opinion on the Super Bowl halftime show.
Thanks for listening to our content.
Total listens since we began would more than fill Ohio Stadium. That's pretty cool, and very humbling. Very nice of you to make time for us.
You can review our podcast on iTunes. Here's a tutorial: http://pleasereviewmypodcast.com/spielman-and-hooley/
Today:
OSU wins at Michigan to get closer to .500 in the Big Ten
Kaleb Wesson's performance might have been the best of his career
Duane Washington came through in a supporting role
Kyle Young's free throws were huge
Merry National Signing Day, Part II
The Buckeyes have already opened and started to play with their Christmas presents
Master Teague...can he be J.K. Dobbins
At what position are freshmen most likely to make an impact for the Buckeyes in the fall
Brian Hartline is due a raise
Mark Dantonio resigns at Michigan State
The job just became too big for Dino in the past few years
Michigan State's aspirations in the Big Ten East
Should MSU see itself as the little engine that could in comparison to Michigan and Penn State
Dantonio likely cost Urban Meyer one, if not two, national championships
Candidates to succeed Dantonio include Luke Fickell and Pat Narduzzi
Is Narduzzi or Fickell the better choice
Should Luke take the job
If he's going to take it, what sort of insurance against the future should he demand
Mike Tressel steps in as MSU's interim. Could he get the job on a short- or long-term basis
Baker Mayfield talks to Rex Ryan at the Super Bowl
Is there hope that Baker will change given what he said about his 2019 season
The usefulness of a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality
Bruce's Super Bowl halftime show opinion on Monday sparked some reviews and emails
There's a way to have conversations with people who do no agree with you.
Long-awaited, and long-overdue growth in Bruce
Chris shares about action, and how it applies to your faith.
Spiels will be out on Friday, so it's a great time to email the show with questions about any topice and get them answered. If they involve Chris, we will save them for Monday's show and tackle them then. Friday's show will include audio from National Signing Day, a host of new Buckeyes are already enrolled, and you'll also get to hear from new coaches Kerry Coombs and Corey Dennis.