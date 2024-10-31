Star Ohio State Buckeyes Guard Named To Major Preseason Watchlist
The 2024-25 edition of the Ohio State Buckeyes is one full of new beginnings. Not only will Jake Diebler be entering his first season as head coach but a major chunk of the roster is composed of transfers and freshmen.
Even though there are numerous new faces on the roster and potentially four new starters, one player remains as the most important hold over from the Chris Holtmann era.
Bruce Thornton is now a junior and will once again likely command a ton of minutes as the starting point guard. Since arriving in Columbus just a few years back, Thornton has been one of the more consistent guards in the country.
As a freshman, Thornton averaged 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 30.5 minutes per game. Thornton's minutes slightly increased as a sophomore to 33.7 per game and his production also went up. He tallied 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season.
After two productive seasons for Thornton despite disappointing outcomes for Ohio State, the star guards talent has been recognized prior to the 2024-25 campaign. Thornton was named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year watchlist on Wednesday.
He was one of 50 players to make the prestigious list.
Thornton will get an opportunity to put his talents on display soon enough as the Buckeyes face the Texas Longhorns on Monday, November 4th. That game will take place in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series.
In order for the Buckeyes to defeat the No. 19 team in the country to open the season, Thornton will need to protect the basketball, facilitate it and attack the rim. If he can do that successfully all season, then finishing high in this race for player of the year is not out of the question.