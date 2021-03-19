Houston Texans Sign Former Ohio State Punter Cameron Johnston To Three-Year, $8 Million Deal

Another Buckeye in on the move during the NFL’s free-agency period.

As first reported by NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, former Ohio State punter Cameron Johnston has agreed to a three-year, $8 million contract with the Houston Texans. The deal includes $3 million in guaranteed money and a $1 million signing bonus.

The 29-year-old Johnston spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who opted not to tender him this offseason due to salary cap issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, making him an unrestricted free agent. He leaves Philadelphia as the Eagles’ leader in career gross average (47.0 yards), career net average (41.80), single-season gross average (48.2) and single-season net average (42.7).

A former Australian rules football player, Johnston played for the Buckeyes from 2013-16. He led the Big Ten in punting as a freshman with 44.0 yards per punt, was a part of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team and was named the conference’s punter of the year as a senior, when he averaged 46.7 yards per punt.

Johnston will be reunited in Houston with cornerback Bradley Roby, who was his teammate with the Buckeyes in 2013.

