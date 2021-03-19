Former Ohio State Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Signs One-Year Deal With New England Patriots

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year contract with former Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan on the same day he visited the team’s headquarters in Foxborough, Mass.

A second-round selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft, McMillan spent three years with the franchise before he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to last season. His missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL, but has recorded 204 tackles in 45 career games (32 starts) in the three seasons since.

McMillan was a situational player in Las Vegas and tallied 27 tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games with the Raiders last season. He’ll have a chance to start in New England, though, as the Patriots have overhauled their defense with the addition of linebackers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, nose tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive back Jalen Mills during free agency, among others.

McMillan, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014-16, will be reunited in New England with a pair of former Ohio State teammates in wide receiver Devin Smith (2011-14) and tight end Rashod Berry (2015-19).

