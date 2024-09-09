Former Ohio State RB Stops Pat McAfee When Referencing Michigan
There are many former Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL. Despite being former players, they all hold the same sentiment in hating "The Team Up North".
This season, the Buckeyes who happen to find themselves in the most precarious positions are those on the Los Angeles Chargers. Joey Bosa and J.K. Dobbins are integral parts of this year's Chargers team led by former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.
After fleeing college football with pending NCAA violations on the horizon, the Chargers head coach picked up his first win back in the NFL ranks on Sunday. Not only did the Chargers win 22-10 over the Las Vegas Raiders, but Dobbins shined in his first game with Los Angeles.
On 10 carries, the running back tallied 135 yards and one touchdown. Hopefully for his sake, the significant injury history does not rear its ugly head again because he may have just cemented himself as the team's starting running back.
Just one day after an excellent game, Dobbins appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee decided to start talking about the Michigan Wolverines and mentioned their back-to-back-to-back victories versus the Buckeyes and the national championship. Dobbins made sure to stop the former NFL punter in his tracks.
"We're not going to get into that because I love him, that's my coach right now," said Dobbins. "But as an Ohio State person I don't think those games will count."
Dobbins did make sure to keep himself in good graces with his current head coach by explaining that he loves Harbaugh and believes he is a winner.
Not only is Dobbins doing a great job on the field so far this year, but his ability to tiptoe around this situation while still taking a shot at Michigan is equally impressive.
On Sunday the Chargers play against the Carolina Panthers and will look to improve to 2-0. Now we can wait and see if Dobbins gets the first carries of the game.