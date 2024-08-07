Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Major Praise From NFL Receiver
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April.
Harrison was largely viewed as the best receiver in his draft class, and some even viewed him as the most talented player in the draft, period.
Cardinals wide out Michael Wilson has already gotten a good look at Harrison in camp, and he is amazed at what he has seen from the pass-catcher.
"You know he's a freak of nature," Wilson said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. "You know he can catch the football. You know he's got good routes. He doesn't have any weaknesses."
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, Harrison certainly has the physical attributes of a No. 1 receiver on the NFL level, and he boasts terrific athleticism to boot.
Harrison arrived at Ohio State in 2021 but didn't begin earning considerable playing time until his sophomore campaign, when he hauled in 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Then, last season, Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 scores, finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and establishing himself as one of the top prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Philadelphia native is expected to be Arizona's No. 1 receiver this coming season and could very well form a dynamic tandem with quarterback Kyler Murray.
We could see Harrison in action for the first time when the Cardinals on the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason game this Saturday.