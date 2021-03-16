Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Noah Brown Returning To Dallas Cowboys On One-Year Deal

As first reported on Monday evening by USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein, former Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown has as agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, though financial details were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old Brown was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s caught 23 passes for 241 yards and has been a key contributor on specials teams during his four seasons in Dallas, though it’s worth noting he missed the 2019 campaign due to offseason knee surgery.

Despite playing alongside former first-round picks Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, Brown had his best season last fall, when he had 14 receptions for 154 yards and played on 47 percent of the Cowboys’ special teams snaps.

Brown seemingly confirmed the news with a post on Instagram, which includes former Buckeyes and current Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Their careers overlapped in Columbus, with Elliott (2013-15) and Brown (2014-16) each playing three seasons at Ohio State, and now they’ll be together for at least one more season.

