The oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime have officially set the over/under combined attendance total at 13.62 million for this coming FBS Division I college football season, which is now scheduled to kick off in less than two months.

That wagering number represents a decrease of roughly 63 percent from last season, which encompassed 36,831,692 fans across 888 events (regular-season contests and bowl games).

From a conference standpoint, Pac-12 attendance is projected to endure the largest drop with a 72-percent decline compared to just a 55-percent loss for the SEC. These new circumstances regarding fans on game day, and potential impact on home-field advantage, have not adjusted much with the national championship odds though. Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama are sill comfortably atop the board.

Ohio State currently ranks 10th on the list of projected average attendance for home games, coming in at a line of 32,999. Nebraska tops the list of highest-projected fans by a wide margin at 49,140 while Texas A & M is second at 44,700.

See below for the top-10 list of projected attendance featuring five SEC schools, four Big Ten and Texas from the Big 12.





1. Nebraska: 49,140

2. Texas A & M: 44,700

3. Tennessee: 43,970

4. Alabama: 43,470

5. LSU: 43,340

6. Georgia: 42,700

7. Texas: 42,370

8. Penn State: 40,128

9. Michigan: 38,850

10. Ohio State: 32,999

The betting line for largest college football crowd at any regular-season game currently stands at a smooth 101,001. The over/under for number of Division I bowl games to actually be played is 37.5, out of a possible 44.



The Big Ten also ranks third collectively as a league for O/U average game attendance across all institutions. See the Power 5 conference projections below, with Notre Dame added in.



Conference Line SEC 32,275 Notre Dame 28,989 Big 12 27,009 Big Ten 26,676 ACC 20,261 PAC 12 11,980



