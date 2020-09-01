SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Report: Ben Schmiesing Enters Transfer Portal

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State junior linebacker Ben Schmiesing has entered the transfer portal, according to a report on Bucknuts.

Schmiesing walked-on at Ohio State for the 2018 season. He was a two-star recruit out of Piqua High School, north of Dayton. Schmiesing was an OSU Scholar-Athlete his first two seasons in Columbus and was Academic All-Big Ten as a sophomore. In 2020, he was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He appeared in two games last fall and made one tackle.

The NCAA first introduced the portal on October 15, 2018. It gives players a chance to explore all of their potential options without needing permission from their current school. All they need to do is request that their name be placed in the portal and other schools are free to contact them without restrictions. A player isn't obligated to leave their current institution just because they put their name in the portal. They may withdraw their name at any time. But in fairness to their current program, schools are not obligated to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.

Schmiesing is believed to be the first Buckeye to enter the portal since the Big Ten postponed the fall season.

There was thought to be a mass exodus of players from the Big Ten and the Pac-12 after the seasons were postponed, but that hasn't happened yet (and may not ever). The NCAA announced it would not be granting a blanket waiver for immediate eligibility for players leaving those two leagues.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

Tomorrow is a big day for high school juniors, while Nick Saban led the Crimson Tide on a protest walk around campus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Rashod Berry Getting a Shot on New England's Defense

Multiple position(s) for the recent Buckeye now sparking questions about unique role with Patriots.

Jake Hromada

by

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Among Three Big Ten Schools That Did Not Vote to Postpone Football Season

In response to last week's lawsuit, the league acknowledged today that the presidents overwhelmingly voted 11-3 to postpone the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Much will J.K. Dobbins Add to Historic Ravens Backfield?

Former Buckeye and second-round pick joins veteran Mark Ingram II and MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Jager Burton Chooses Kentucky Over Ohio State and Other Powerhouses

Heralded offensive guard attends high school just four miles from UK campus.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Jack Sawyer Discusses Current Preparation and Outlook for Ohio State

Star defensive end recently opted out of high school season, plans to enroll early for Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Parents Express Frustrations, Hope for Answers from Big Ten

Randy Wade, Amanda Babb and Gee Scott Sr. spoke at Saturday's Ohio State parents protest, expressing their frustrations with the canceled fall football season.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: LSU's Best Player Opts Out of 2020 Season

Arguably the top WR in college football has chosen to sit out this fall. Plus, the Big Ten Network celebrated its 13th birthday and the betting lines have been posted for the first weekend of FBS football.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Spotted at Georgia Scrimmage

Fields was visiting some friends at Georgia on Saturday, but that didn't stop fans from speculating on social media that he might transfer. Plus, the latest OSU CoVID information.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Instant Reactions and Parent Comments from Big Ten Protest at Ohio Stadium

Roughly 25-30 parents take center stage, many of them addressing the crowd through a variety of angles.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216