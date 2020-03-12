Big Ten Edict Cancels All Spring Sports In Conference

Only time will tell if the Big Ten Conference's decision to cancel all spring sports proves proactive or over-reactive, but the league has spoken and none of its 14 members will have athletic competition of any sort the rest of the academic year.

So, about six hours after the league men's basketball tournament was cancelled, and less than 24 hours after that event began at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Big Ten issued its moratorium that cancels baseball, softball, track and field and every other sport contested in the spring.

The move followed the NCAA's decision to cancel its men's and women's basketball championships for 2020.

It has to be a matter of time before those moves result in the cancellation of spring football practice at Ohio State and elsewhere, although that specific announcement has not been made yet.

But what would the argument be to outlaw practices in other spring sports and allow football to continue?

It's hard to envision a scenario where the Big Ten would want to tackle those optics.

The league's prohibition includes "all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future."

Hence, not just Ohio State's attempt to win the men's basketball tournament, but its game against Michigan in the Big Ten hockey tournament Saturday has been wiped out.

So is a season-opening home series for OSU baseball against Liberty University and every other game scheduled thereafter.

Presumably, this spring season will end up being a free redshirt year for every athlete, but the Big Ten has not ruled on that as of yet.

The league's statement said, "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.