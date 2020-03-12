BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Edict Cancels All Spring Sports In Conference

Bruce Hooley

Only time will tell if the Big Ten Conference's decision to cancel all spring sports proves proactive or over-reactive, but the league has spoken and none of its 14 members will have athletic competition of any sort the rest of the academic year.

So, about six hours after the league men's basketball tournament was cancelled, and less than 24 hours after that event began at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Big Ten issued its moratorium that cancels baseball, softball, track and field and every other sport contested in the spring.

The move followed the NCAA's decision to cancel its men's and women's basketball championships for 2020.

It has to be a matter of time before those moves result in the cancellation of spring football practice at Ohio State and elsewhere, although that specific announcement has not been made yet.

But what would the argument be to outlaw practices in other spring sports and allow football to continue?

It's hard to envision a scenario where the Big Ten would want to tackle those optics.

The league's prohibition includes "all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future."

Hence, not just Ohio State's attempt to win the men's basketball tournament, but its game against Michigan in the Big Ten hockey tournament Saturday has been wiped out.

So is a season-opening home series for OSU baseball against Liberty University and every other game scheduled thereafter.

Presumably, this spring season will end up being a free redshirt year for every athlete, but the Big Ten has not ruled on that as of yet.

The league's statement said, "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Heads Home From Indy Amid Cancellations

Sports cancellations across nation including Big Ten Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Ohio State will return to Columbus, await word on NCAA Tournament future

Bruce Hooley

10 Years Ago at B1G: Evan Turner's Jumper Beats Michigan

Game-winning, mid-court shot propels OSU to 2010 B1G Tournament title

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels Spring Game, Restricts Campus Events

COVID-19 fears prompt OSU to adjust football recruiting schedule

Bruce Hooley

OSU Gets Second Look at Purdue, Maybe MSU, too

Buckeyes debut Thursday in Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Unsure What It Faces in COVID-19 Era

Crowds could be limited for Big Ten, NCAA Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State's Millionaires Club

Chris Spielman and Bruce Hooley discuss Ohio State's assistant football coaching salaries and precautions for the Coronavirus on the OSU campus

Bruce Hooley

Ohio Governor Limits Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Coronavirus fears causing concern about propriety of allowing fans to watch games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Bruce Hooley

When Kaleb Wesson Struggles, Ohio State Cannot Cope

OSU is 1-6 in games where its best player shoots 33% or worse from the floor

Bruce Hooley