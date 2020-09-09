OPINION: It's Time for the Big Ten to Announce a Plan

It's time to make a decision. Some would argue that time came awhile ago.

The Big Ten has largely remained radio-silent since announcing the postponed football season on August 11. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter the the Big Ten community on August 19 which essentially said the conference presidents and chancellors voted overwhelmingly to postpone the fall sports season and their decision wouldn't be revisited.

Since then, nothing. Not a peep.

No public explanation, plenty of inaccurate reports and bad intel, lots of fans calling for heads to roll. Log on to any message board or fan group on social media - it's way beyond ugly.

I'm not suggesting the Big Ten hasn't been working on a solution. In fact, I don't think anyone believes that league leaders aren't discussing options and trying to figure out the best course of action. But after nearly one month of uncertainty, it sure feels to me like the rubber is meeting the road and it's time to make a choice.

Mid-October, late-November, early-January ... those seem to be the three options that are most widely considered for a start to the season. Whatever the choice is, I think it's time for the conference to make it, defend it publicly and move forward. Even if they don't feel they owe it to the fans, they certainly owe it to the players, coaches and school officials to have a plan.

Meanwhile, political pressure is mounting from several corners.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and nine other elected officials wrote a letter to the Big Ten on Tuesday pleading for them to reverse their decision. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a press conference on Tuesday that he is still hopeful for a fall season. President Donald Trump even called the commissioner to offer assistance from the federal government to get the teams back on the field.

Heck, the Big Ten is even wrestling through a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players and all 13 public institutions in the conference have had information requested about the conference's decision under the Freedom of Information Act. Teams and parent groups around the conference have held multiple protests.

Fans hold signs at the Ohio State parents-organized protest at the Horseshoe on August 29.

The longer this goes on, the worse the conference looks.

Then you have the problem of football successfully being played in other parts of the country. LSU announced on Wednesday it's intentions to allow 25% capacity at home games this year. Their stadium seats roughly 102,000 fans. FBS football kicked off last weekend, and so far, there have not been any positive cases reported for a player that was negative before their game started. There have been a couple games in the Big 12 postponed, but I don't think anyone has an issue with that - that's why there was flexibility built into the schedules. It's probably going to be a bumpy ride, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth trying to make it happen.

Big Ten teams have been practicing this fall without any direction, without any guidance for when they're going to play. If the goal is to align the season with the Pac-12, as its commissioner Larry Scott said he'd like, fine. If the goal is to play in late-November, in domed stadiums, in the heart of winter, throughout the Big Ten footprint, fine. If the goal is to play starting next month as many have reported is the preference of roughly half the schools in the league, fine. But it's time to make a decision.

College football is a massive business. There is a tangible impact of delaying a decision further and further down the road. Think about all of the business partners that are losing out right now. The effects of this unmitigated disaster extend well-beyond the playing field. It's been reported that Ohio State is expecting a dip in athletics revenue in excess of $130 million - even the most profitable schools in the nation are hurting from this.

There's no doubt things have changed since early August when the league first made a decision to scrap the traditional season. It's okay to be cautious with a pandemic and make decisions with the health and safety of college athletes in mind. But as accurate testing has become more available and as other leagues are successfully playing football, its only exposed the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season as hasty and irrational.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this whole thing is that the league didn't have to do this. A simple delay for a few weeks could have accomplished the same thing with an infinitely smaller headache.

I'm not sure there is a perfect choice. Each of the three options has pros and cons. Everyone has a different risk-appetite and that's okay. But the league has a responsibility to make this right and give its teams a path forward.

In my opinion, four weeks should be enough time to figure that out. It's time to make a choice.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!