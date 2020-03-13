Big Ten Prohibits All Team Activities Until April 6

Ohio State and other Big Ten schools may be waiting for the conference to do what seems inevitable in the wake of widespread COVID-19 precautions -- cancel the remainder of spring football practice.

The league did that for the next three weeks with a Friday morning decision to suspend all team activities in all sports through April 6.

OSU is currently in the midst of a previously-planned one-week hiatus from spring practice for spring break.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day issued restrictions Wednesday on recruiting off-campus, including the suspension of travel by his assistant coaches, and said his staff would not host unofficial or official on-campus visits for the next month.

The eventual cancellation of spring football practices will impact all teams' development for fall, but the possibility exists that the NCAA will react with adjustments to the August schedule.

Teams could be allowed to convene sooner than previously planned or could be given extra practice sessions.

Predicting how the NCAA will react is pointless now because the reach of the virus will dictate any future decisions and that reach remains unknown right now.

Ohio State had 15 2020 recruits complete their high school course work early and enroll early to participate in spring practice.

Those players, and returning players, will presumably still have access to the team's practice facility, but not to organized team workouts.

OSU's top objectives for spring football were to fill the gaps left by the departure of three starters in the secondary, identify a backup quarterback behind Justin Fields and develop depth at running back in the wake of an injury to presumed starter Master Teague.

