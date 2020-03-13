BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Prohibits All Team Activities Until April 6

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State and other Big Ten schools may be waiting for the conference to do what seems inevitable in the wake of widespread COVID-19 precautions -- cancel the remainder of spring football practice.

The league did that for the next three weeks with a Friday morning decision to suspend all team activities in all sports through April 6.

OSU is currently in the midst of a previously-planned one-week hiatus from spring practice for spring break.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day issued restrictions Wednesday on recruiting off-campus, including the suspension of travel by his assistant coaches, and said his staff would not host unofficial or official on-campus visits for the next month.

The eventual cancellation of spring football practices will impact all teams' development for fall, but the possibility exists that the NCAA will react with adjustments to the August schedule.

Teams could be allowed to convene sooner than previously planned or could be given extra practice sessions.

Predicting how the NCAA will react is pointless now because the reach of the virus will dictate any future decisions and that reach remains unknown right now.

Ohio State had 15 2020 recruits complete their high school course work early and enroll early to participate in spring practice.

Those players, and returning players, will presumably still have access to the team's practice facility, but not to organized team workouts.

OSU's top objectives for spring football were to fill the gaps left by the departure of three starters in the secondary, identify a backup quarterback behind Justin Fields and develop depth at running back in the wake of an injury to presumed starter Master Teague.

For the latest on Ohio State football, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: Extra Eligibility up for Consideration

Cancellation of spring sports puts corrective measures on the table

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Edict Cancels All Spring Sports In Conference

Games cancelled across the league in baseball, softball, track, all other sports

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Heads Home From Indy Amid Cancellations

Sports cancellations across nation including Big Ten Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Ohio State will return to Columbus, await word on NCAA Tournament future

Bruce Hooley

10 Years Ago at B1G: Evan Turner's Jumper Beats Michigan

Game-winning, mid-court shot propels OSU to 2010 B1G Tournament title

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels Spring Game, Restricts Campus Events

COVID-19 fears prompt OSU to adjust football recruiting schedule

Bruce Hooley

OSU Gets Second Look at Purdue, Maybe MSU, too

Buckeyes debut Thursday in Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Unsure What It Faces in COVID-19 Era

Crowds could be limited for Big Ten, NCAA Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State's Millionaires Club

Chris Spielman and Bruce Hooley discuss Ohio State's assistant football coaching salaries and precautions for the Coronavirus on the OSU campus

Bruce Hooley

Ohio Governor Limits Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Coronavirus fears causing concern about propriety of allowing fans to watch games

Bruce Hooley