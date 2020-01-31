BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Wants One-Time Waiver for All Transfer Athletes

Bruce Hooley

Justin Fields' name could come to signify much more at Ohio State than the national championship and/or Heisman Trophy he might win next year.

That tells you how big a landmark transfer liberalization rule being pushed by the Big Ten would be if it gains NCAA approval and becomes known as, the Justin Fields rule.

Fields won Big Ten offensive player-of-the-year and finished third in the Heisman voting last season, his first at OSU after transferring from the University of Georgia and gaining an immediate eligibility waiver.

Such waivers would no longer be necessary if a rule proposed by the Big Ten last year becomes the new way that football, men's and women's basketball, hockey and baseball transfers are treated.

An Ohio State spokesman confirmed in a text message Friday that OSU supports the Big Ten's one-time waiver eligibility proposal.

CBS Sports reported Friday that the Big Ten favors allowing each college athlete a one-time transfer waiver for immediate eligibility.

The soonest the Big Ten's legislation could be adopted is 2021.

Currently, only graduates in the five major sports are granted automatic immediate eligibility, although approximately 60% of waiver applications are approved.

Fields and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson are two of the Big Ten's highest-profile non-graduate transfers in recent years who were granted immediate eligiility.

Sophomore transfer Joey Hauser was denied immediate basketball eligibility at Michigan State this season after playing just one season at Marquette.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told CBS Sports. "I don't know who's going to freak out and who's not going to freak out. That doesn't come into my thinking about it."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Faceboook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IU Coach, Cavs' Kevin Love Offer Support to D.J. Carton

Archie Miller, Cavaliers All-Star among those offering support to Buckeyes freshman

Bruce Hooley

Spielman and Hooley Podcast: D.J. Carton Takes Leave

Buckeyes lose guard who made difference in Sunday win at Northwestern

Bruce Hooley

D.J. Carton Stepping Away from OSU; Future Uncertain

Buckeyes' guard taking leave of absence from team to attend to his mental health

Bruce Hooley

Spielman and Hooley Podcast: Bo Pelini back to LSU

Former Buckeye returns to LSU, where he won national title in 2007 vs. OSU

Bruce Hooley

Chris Holtmann, Archie Miller Will Always be Compared

OSU, IU coaches started at same time in similar circumstances

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Season Paid Off in Memories, Coaching Bonuses

Ryan Day, assistant coaches cash in on OSU's success.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Recruits Moving Up, Down Latest Rankings

Evaluation of Buckeyes' recruiting class is a fluid matter as ratings change

Bruce Hooley

Cardale Jones' Comeback Hoping to Gain Speed in XFL

Quarterback of Ohio State's 2015 College Football Playoff run trying to resurrect his NFL career in new spring league

Bruce Hooley

Buckeyes Looked Up to Bryant as Basketball Royalty

NBA star's sudden death shocks OSU players who had, felt personal tie to him

Bruce Hooley

Carton, Ahrens Rescue Ohio State in Win Over Northwestern

Buckeyes survive with small lineup and key contributions off bench for second victory in eight games

Bruce Hooley