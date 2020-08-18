Opinion: Big Ten Public Perception Worsening, But Changing It May Not Be Possible

I hope Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and university presidents from each of the 14 member schools aren't squeamish.

It's been a rather unpleasant time in the public eye since the league became the first Power 5 conference to pull the trigger on cancelling fall sports. Public pressure has worsened as three of the five biggest conferences in the nation chose not to follow their lead.

And yet, despite all of the public outcry - from players, coaches, parents and fans across the country - I'm hard-pressed to believe the Big Ten will overturn its decision.

At the heart of the issue, the United States Congress recently made it illegal for college athletes to waive their rights to play games for which they are not being paid. Unless that law is overturned and players are allowed to sign away their right to press charges against a school should they contract the coronavirus while participating in college athletics, I don't see how any public pressure causes the league to suddenly about-face.

No matter how loud the complaints are, this is a litigious issue. Schools are not going to put themselves in harm's way.

Commissioner Warren wasn't terribly forthcoming in answering specific questions around why the decision was made to postpone the season during an interview with Dave Revsine on Big Ten Network last week. Warren wouldn't go into specifics on medical data that was presented to the league, nor would he indicate how close a vote was to postpone the season (if there was a vote at all).

Warren preached about the health and safety of the athletes at each school and said every decision is made with their best intentions in mind. I respect that and I think he means it. But what I don't understand is the lack of transparency so far in this process.

Is he legally required to publicly release the data presented to him and the university presidents? I don't believe so - at least not yet, although one lawyer says he's working on that. But it certainly would help his image as a new commissioner in a very difficult situation.

Credibility is of utmost importance, in my opinion, and we tend to live in a world where perception becomes reality. If there is nothing to hide and the league isn't breaking any laws by sharing publicly the information that they used to make their decision, then why withhold it?

I think part of that answer is about what the league is trying to avoid - being backed into a corner legally instead of just in people's minds. I think they would rather ride out the PR disaster they're stuck in than accidentally make things worse.

The best thing that could happen to the Big Ten would be for SEC, ACC and Big 12 to rather suddenly change their minds and cancel fall sports. No doubt, they are praying for someone else to help take their feet away from the fire. Instead, those leagues are moving forward with plans, including the announcement that stadium capacities will be adjusted on a state-by-state basis.

But it gets worse.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said every university president and chancellor he spoke with over the summer said the same thing - there was no way schools could justify having fall sports if they didn't have the general student body on campus for in-person classes.

Well, the University of North Carolina has just shifted to full-time remote learning this fall ... and they have every intention of keeping their athletes on campus. Head football coach Mack Brown thinks it will actually make their "bubble" even better.

Brown said in a call with reporters on Tuesday that his team had a spirited morning practice, noting his players "see there's a great chance that we're going to play."

"Even with not going to classrooms, that helps us create a better seal around our program and a better bubble," he continued. "The NBA model's working. They've had very few distractions and that's what we're trying to do is make sure that our players and our staff understand that we've got three months here where we cannot go outside for social reasons or to eat or anything else if we want to have our season."

Could that work in the Big Ten? Of course it could, but given the gravity of their decision to cancel this fall already, that seems highly improbable. Certainly not without essentially admitting that college athletes get special treatment compared to the general student body. In fact, almost every Big Ten school is operating under the exact opposite protocol at this point. Nearly every school in the league has students on-campus for in-person classes this fall.

The Big Ten is in an impossible situation. And frankly, even though there are loud, prominent voices that disagree with their decision, there has also been a reasonable amount of support for it.

I've been fairly vocal about wanting to play this fall and I'm incredibly disappointed it doesn't look like that's going to happen. I'm not arguing whether or not the conference made the right call last week. But despite all of the "outside noise", I have a hard time seeing a sudden change of direction.

