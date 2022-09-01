Skip to main content

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Get ready to welcome Notre Dame to Columbus as Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell joins us to lay out expectations for the Irish.

Ohio State is ready to launch its 2022 campaign with a top-5 matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night. While most of our podcasts are focused specifically on the Buckeyes, this afternoon we visited with Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell to get an insider's perspective on the Fighting Irish. 

We discuss: 

  1. The headlines coming into the game 
  2. Tyler Buchner's first start 
  3. Who else to keep a close eye on beyond Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey and Brandon Joseph 
  4. What it would take for Notre Dame to join the Big Ten - and why Bryan thinks Kevin Warren is finally handling that process the right way

