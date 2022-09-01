Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State is ready to launch its 2022 campaign with a top-5 matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night. While most of our podcasts are focused specifically on the Buckeyes, this afternoon we visited with Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell to get an insider's perspective on the Fighting Irish.

We discuss:

The headlines coming into the game Tyler Buchner's first start Who else to keep a close eye on beyond Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey and Brandon Joseph What it would take for Notre Dame to join the Big Ten - and why Bryan thinks Kevin Warren is finally handling that process the right way

Thanks for supporting the pod!

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts!

Please subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gifts Game Day Suits To Teammates

New Ohio Stadium Turf “Way Better” Than Previous Surface

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

San Francisco 49ers Waive Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!