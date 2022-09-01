Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Breakout Players vs. Notre Dame

Talk is cheap.

It's almost time to put your hand in the dirt and figure out which team actually has what it takes to win a top-5 matchup in the season-opener, putting themselves squarely in the conversation for the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State and Notre Dame both have some really talented guys, but who is going to have a monster performance when the lights come on Saturday night?

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson share their thoughts, plus they weigh in on some over/under prop bets for the game! Thanks for joining us this morning on the Buckeye Breakdown podcast.

