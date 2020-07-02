BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Empty Stadiums, Remaining Recruits, All-Decade Team Continues

Adam Prescott

Good morning Buckeye faithful! We hope you are having a great week and ready for some quick-hitting headlines to help carry you into the upcoming weekend. See below:

How Empty Stadiums Could Influence Referee Decision-Making:
SI’s Daily Cover on Wednesday took a glance at how the absence of fans might not only impact the players, but how these bare venues will lead to more of a neutral-environment feel. Will the host still feel some type of home-field advantage? How will it affect the players? Could it have a psychological impact on the way it’s officiated?

Read Jon Werthem’s full article on the dynamic of empty stadiums by clicking HERE.

Plenty of Big Recruits Still Remaining in 2021 Football Class:
The Buckeyes may have come up empty in June, but don’t let that worry you too much in regards to their top-ranked class. Multiple standouts are still available and heavily considering Ohio State, including a few prospects rated atop their position like defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka and safety Derrick Davis Jr.

Buckeyes All Over the Big Ten All-Decade Team:
The laundry list of Ohio State football players gracing the list continued Wednesday with multiple members from the heralded secondary in recent years. Safety Malik Hooker warranted a first-team spot while fellow safety Vonn Bell, and cornerback Jeff Okudah, landed on the second team.

Stay locked in this week as other positions will be unveiled on the BTN All-Decade squad. We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Who is Next for Ohio State Football?

Plenty of big names in the 2021 class still on the board as July begins.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Kyle McCord Caps Impressive Showing at Elite 11 Camp

Future Buckeye made strong case for MVP honors.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

"Sticking" to Tradition: History of the Buckeye Helmet Leaf

Ohio State Football has been awarding leaf stickers for over 50 years.

Tyler Stephen

Jeff Okudah, Vonn Bell Land on Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

The former Buckeyes are among the greatest to ever play defensive back in Columbus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Clemson Football Roster Up to 37 CoVID-19 Cases

The Clemson Tigers football team saw fewer players test positive last week, but they still are dealing with a significant illness. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

by

Massimino31

Ohio State Leads Big Ten with 164 Distinguished Scholars

Ohio State leads the conference for the fifth consecutive year as student-athletes excel off the field. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Malik Hooker is Big Ten All-Decade Safety

Former Ohio State Buckeye Malik Hooker was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team after an amazing season in 2016. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Emoni Bates Chooses Michigan State Basketball

One of the most hyped high school basketball players in recent memory chose to play for Michigan State on Monday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Top Cornerback Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina

No. 1 corner chooses Tar Heels over Ohio State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Adam Prescott

Former Buckeye Billy Price Earns All-Decade Honors

Billy Price won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's based interior lineman in 2017. Now he's on the All-Decade Team for the Big Ten. Read more.

Brendan Gulick