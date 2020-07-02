Buckeye Breakfast: Empty Stadiums, Remaining Recruits, All-Decade Team Continues

Good morning Buckeye faithful! We hope you are having a great week and ready for some quick-hitting headlines to help carry you into the upcoming weekend. See below:

How Empty Stadiums Could Influence Referee Decision-Making:

SI’s Daily Cover on Wednesday took a glance at how the absence of fans might not only impact the players, but how these bare venues will lead to more of a neutral-environment feel. Will the host still feel some type of home-field advantage? How will it affect the players? Could it have a psychological impact on the way it’s officiated?

Read Jon Werthem’s full article on the dynamic of empty stadiums by clicking HERE.

Plenty of Big Recruits Still Remaining in 2021 Football Class:

The Buckeyes may have come up empty in June, but don’t let that worry you too much in regards to their top-ranked class. Multiple standouts are still available and heavily considering Ohio State, including a few prospects rated atop their position like defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka and safety Derrick Davis Jr.

Buckeyes All Over the Big Ten All-Decade Team:

The laundry list of Ohio State football players gracing the list continued Wednesday with multiple members from the heralded secondary in recent years. Safety Malik Hooker warranted a first-team spot while fellow safety Vonn Bell, and cornerback Jeff Okudah, landed on the second team.

Stay locked in this week as other positions will be unveiled on the BTN All-Decade squad. We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

