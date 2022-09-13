Buckeye Report: Ohio State Not Losing Focus As Toledo Approaches

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and C.J. Stroud met with the media on Tuesday afternoon at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as the team preps for the Toledo Rockets this weekend.

Day and Stroud both acknowledged they watch other games around the country, they're aware of the other big upsets going on, and their focus is heightened because they're trying to be the best team in the country every week (regardless of who they are playing).

Andrew Lind and I share our reaction to what we learned from Tuesday's presser.

Thanks for subscribing to our YouTube channel and supporting the Buckeye Breakdown Podcast!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeye Breakdown: What We Learned From Week 2, What We Want To Hear From Ryan Day

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Arkansas State

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Arkansas State

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In AP, Coaches Polls Following Win Over Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!