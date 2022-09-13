Skip to main content

Buckeye Report: Ohio State Not Losing Focus As Toledo Approaches

Here's our reaction to what we heard from Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and C.J. Stroud on Tuesday.

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and C.J. Stroud met with the media on Tuesday afternoon at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as the team preps for the Toledo Rockets this weekend. 

Day and Stroud both acknowledged they watch other games around the country, they're aware of the other big upsets going on, and their focus is heightened because they're trying to be the best team in the country every week (regardless of who they are playing).

Andrew Lind and I share our reaction to what we learned from Tuesday's presser.

