Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Michael Thomas, Joey Bosa, Denzel Ward Appear in Madden NFL 21 Promo Video

Brendan Gulick

Heisman trophy winner, Heisman trophy finalist, an NFL record-holder, two other Ohio State all-time great defenders in their respective positions - all Buckeyes, and all featured today in the EA Sports promo video release for their Madden NFL 2021 video game.

Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Michael Thomas, Joey Bosa and Denzel Ward all had incredible careers at The Ohio State University and all are now faces of their respective franchises in the National Football League. 

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Redskins defensive end Chase Young were selected with the first and second picks in the draft last April, and each holds a laundry list of accolades from their time dominating college football. Burrow is projected to have a monster rookie season in Cincinnati. Young looked like an absolute monster recently as he continues his training regimen this summer.

Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas holds the NFL record for the most receptions by a player through his first four seasons with 470 along with the most receptions by a player in a single season with 149. He led the league in catches each of the last two years, while also leading the league in yardage in the 2019. 

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was selected third overall in 2016 and has been selected to two Pro Bowls after winning the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year four seasons ago. And Browns corner back Denzel Ward was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after being drafted 4th overall two years ago.

The video game trailer says the game will be released on August 25. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is this year's cover athlete. Jackson won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2019.

