Ohio State and the Challenge of Scheduling Non-Conference Games

Scheduling non-conference opponents is a tricky proposition. It's a calculated risk. If you're the popular star quarterback of the high school team and you ask a girl to prom, you think there's a pretty good chance things are going to work out for you.

But that doesn't mean you can avoid the butterflies or that she's guaranteed to say yes.

Ever since Ohio State beat Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl to win the national title, they have been one of the premiere powers in the country. Nobody in college football has a better record over their last 100 games played (91-9) and Ohio State won the first rendition of the College Football Playoff six years ago. One might be lulled into thinking it's easy for a program of that caliber to schedule non-conference games.

But it's still an educated guess and involves an element of luck. Take the Oregon Ducks for example. When the Buckeyes scheduled their series with Oregon in October 2012, the Ducks were on a heater as one of the most explosive offenses in college football under Chip Kelly.

Three coaches and eight years later, the program rose to the heights of a national championship appearance (losing to the Scarlet and Grey), fell to the low of a four-win season, and rebounded to a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin and a 12-2 campaign in 2019.

So when you put together your non-conference schedule for a decade down the line, you're hedging your bets on a program and on a track record of consistency. That's certainly what the Buckeyes did with Alabama on Thursday. But the series with the Crimson Tide is perhaps the finishing piece in assembling a decade worth of marquee match ups.

Ohio State now has 12 games (six teams) over the next 12 seasons against a program that could legitimately win a national championship. Five of those six teams - Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Alabama and Georgia - are among the 11 schools that have already participated in the College Football Playoff. While Texas hasn't been quite the same caliber team since the turn of the decade, they are still one of the four biggest athletic departments in the country every year and have an abundance of resources to field a competitive team.

Except for the Washington Huskies, all of those opponents have at least played for a national championship in the last 11 years.

For the next 11 years (2020-2031), at a minimum, the Buckeyes have a game that will draw a national audience with plenty of interest. But if things work out according to plan, Ohio State has an early season chance to seriously bolster their playoff resume and make a lasting impression on the College Football Playoff Committee.

For what it's worth, here is how the Buckeyes have fared all-time against those six programs:

Oregon ... OSU leads all-time series 9-0 ... last match up was the aforementioned CFP National Championship game in January, 2015

Notre Dame ... OSU leads all-time series 4-2 ... last match up was a Buckeye win in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl

Washington ... OSU leads all-time series, 9-3 ... last match up was a Buckeye win in the 2019 Rose Bowl (Urban Meyer's last game as head coach)

Texas ... OSU trails all-time series, 2-1 ... last match up in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl

Alabama ... OSU trails all-time series 3-1 ... last match up in the 2015 Sugar Bowl

Georgia ... OSU trails all-time series 1-0 ... only match up was in the 1993 Citrus Bowl

