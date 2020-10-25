Ohio State Jumps to No. 3 in AP, Coaches Polls

It only took one game for the Buckeyes to move on up in the national rankings.

Following a 52-17 victory over Nebraska yesterday afternoon, Ohio State has moved up to No.3 in the latest AP and coaches polls.

In both polls, OSU was previously ranked No. 5. This week in the coaches poll they received 1,374 total points to move up three slots. They also received a pair of first place votes. The No. 2 ranking is the highest the Buckeyes have been in both rankings this season.

The usual suspects are at the top of the polls — Clemson is No. 1 and Alabama finds itself at No. 2. The Crimson Tide received only three more first place votes in the coaches’ poll.

Ohio State received 1,402 points and no first-place votes in the AP Poll.

In the Big Ten, Wisconsin checked in at No. 11 in the coaches’ poll and Michigan is slotted at No. 14. With the Hoosiers defeating Indiana yesterday, Penn State tumbled down and No. 17. Indiana made an appearance at No. 19.

In the AP rankings, Wisconsin took Penn State’s spot at No. 9. Michigan moved up to No. 13 after defeating Minnesota. Indiana broke through at No. 17 and is ranked one slot ahead of Penn State (No. 18).

Minnesota fell out of both polls completely.

Next week, Ohio State will play Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The two teams ranked ahead of the Buckeyes, Clemson and Alabama, should stand pat at their spots. The Crimson Tide will play Mississippi State and Clemson will host Boston College.