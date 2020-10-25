SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Jumps to No. 3 in AP, Coaches Polls

Kyle Kelly

It only took one game for the Buckeyes to move on up in the national rankings.

Following a 52-17 victory over Nebraska yesterday afternoon, Ohio State has moved up to No.3 in the latest AP and coaches polls.

In both polls, OSU was previously ranked No. 5. This week in the coaches poll they received 1,374 total points to move up three slots. They also received a pair of first place votes. The No. 2 ranking is the highest the Buckeyes have been in both rankings this season.

The usual suspects are at the top of the polls — Clemson is No. 1 and Alabama finds itself at No. 2. The Crimson Tide received only three more first place votes in the coaches’ poll.

Ohio State received 1,402 points and no first-place votes in the AP Poll.

In the Big Ten, Wisconsin checked in at No. 11 in the coaches’ poll and Michigan is slotted at No. 14. With the Hoosiers defeating Indiana yesterday, Penn State tumbled down and No. 17. Indiana made an appearance at No. 19.

In the AP rankings, Wisconsin took Penn State’s spot at No. 9. Michigan moved up to No. 13 after defeating Minnesota. Indiana broke through at No. 17 and is ranked one slot ahead of Penn State (No. 18).

Minnesota fell out of both polls completely.

Next week, Ohio State will play Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The two teams ranked ahead of the Buckeyes, Clemson and Alabama, should stand pat at their spots. The Crimson Tide will play Mississippi State and Clemson will host Boston College. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winners and Losers from Ohio State’s 52-17 Win vs. Nebraska

Who comes away from the opener riding high? What areas need cleaning up? Check out our thoughts on Saturday's winners and losers.

Eddie Marotta

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Key Offensive Takeaways

Here are my biggest takeaways after yesterday's Ohio State win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 7

Full list of Ohio State players suiting up, and not dressing, with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Across the Big Ten: Summaries and Highlights From Other League Games

Rapid fire highlights and takeaways from each football game throughout the conference this weekend.

Adam Prescott

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos from Ohio State's Win Over Nebraska

Here are some critical stats, highlights, photos and press conference footage from Ohio State's season-opening win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Denzel Burke Out for Season After Shoulder Surgery

Class of 2021 athlete, who committed to Ohio State in May, suffered injury a few weeks ago.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Post-Game Comments Following Victory Against Nebraska

Answers on a variety of topics after his Buckeyes pull away to win their season opener 52-17.

Adam Prescott

What to Watch For: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

If the Buckeyes do these things well, they'll be in great position to win this afternoon.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Nebraska

Here are my thoughts on the Ohio State defensive performance today.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Nebraska

These are my initial reactions to Ohio State's win to open the year.

Brendan Gulick