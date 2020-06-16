Irving, Texas - Mike Doss joins James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward on the 2021 ballot as the latest Ohio State Buckeyes to be considered for the National College Football Hall of Fame.

No school is allowed more than three nominees in any given year. Doss enters the ballot for the first time after former Ohio State running back Keith Byars was inducted into the Hall of Fame last March.

In order to be eligible, each nominee must have received first-team All-American honors during his career, must be at least 10 years removed from his collegiate career, must no longer be playing professionally and must have played college football within the last 50 years to be eligible for Hall of Fame induction.

There are 78 total nominees on this year's ballot.

Ohio State is well-represented in the National Hall of Fame. 27 players and 11 coaches with Buckeye ties have been enshrined, according to the Ohio State University library.

Mike Doss

Doss, who is under consideration for the first time, was a standout safety for the Buckeyes and a national champion. He and Laurinaitis are two of only eight Ohio State football players to ever earn first team All-American honors three times. Doss was the 2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leading the team to the national championship over the Miami Hurricanes. His 331 tackles are the most ever for a Buckeye defensive back.

James Laurinaitis

Laurinaitis is on the ballot for the second time. He was one of the most feared linebackers in program history. He made 375 tackles in his career, leading the Buckeyes in tackles for three consecutive seasons (2006-08). As a sophomore, Laurinaitis earned the Bronko Nagurski Award for being the nation's best defensive player, and followed that up as a junior by winning the Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker.

Chris Ward

Ward is under consideration for the fourth time. He was a two-time All-American offensive tackle for Ohio State in 1976 and 1977. Ward also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors three times as the Buckeyes' starting left tackle.

