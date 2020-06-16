BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Ohio State legends Mike Doss, James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward Appear on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Brendan Gulick

Irving, Texas - Mike Doss joins James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward on the 2021 ballot as the latest Ohio State Buckeyes to be considered for the National College Football Hall of Fame.

No school is allowed more than three nominees in any given year. Doss enters the ballot for the first time after former Ohio State running back Keith Byars was inducted into the Hall of Fame last March.

In order to be eligible, each nominee must have received first-team All-American honors during his career, must be at least 10 years removed from his collegiate career, must no longer be playing professionally and must have played college football within the last 50 years to be eligible for Hall of Fame induction.

There are 78 total nominees on this year's ballot.

Ohio State is well-represented in the National Hall of Fame. 27 players and 11 coaches with Buckeye ties have been enshrined, according to the Ohio State University library.

Mike Doss

Doss, who is under consideration for the first time, was a standout safety for the Buckeyes and a national champion. He and Laurinaitis are two of only eight Ohio State football players to ever earn first team All-American honors three times. Doss was the 2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leading the team to the national championship over the Miami Hurricanes. His 331 tackles are the most ever for a Buckeye defensive back.

James Laurinaitis 

Laurinaitis is on the ballot for the second time. He was one of the most feared linebackers in program history. He made 375 tackles in his career, leading the Buckeyes in tackles for three consecutive seasons (2006-08). As a sophomore, Laurinaitis earned the Bronko Nagurski Award for being the nation's best defensive player, and followed that up as a junior by winning the Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker.

Chris Ward

Ward is under consideration for the fourth time. He was a two-time All-American offensive tackle for Ohio State in 1976 and 1977. Ward also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors three times as the Buckeyes' starting left tackle.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmen's Crew is Top Seed, Receives First-Round Bye in TBT Bracket

Ohio State alumni team looks to defend title at Nationwide Arena

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Ohio State Basketball Prioritizing Four-Star Dallan Coleman

Buckeyes on short list of schools showing most interest in SG

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Buckeyes Announce 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Karen Dennis, three football inductees headline the new class

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for CoVID-19

Elliott is the latest NFL Star to test positive, but his agent says he feels fine. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

Gene Smith, Zach Harrison among Ohio State Representatives on Big Ten New Social Justice Coalition

Eleven Buckeyes will assist in the Big Ten Conference's efforts to combat inequality in our country. Read more to see the conference plans.

Brendan Gulick

Malcolm Jenkins Hired as CNN Contributor on Social Justice Issues

The former Ohio State All-American has often used his NFL platform to be a voice for racial equality. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Lose Tight End Prospect Hudson Wolfe to Tennessee

Ohio State TE Recruit, Hudson Wolfe, will Play for Vols

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Buckeyes Featured on Big Ten Network

Ohio State fans will get to watch 24 hours of non-stop Buckeye games and historic moments on Monday, June 15. Read more for the schedule and details.

Brendan Gulick

Returning Ohio State Players Required to Sign Coronavirus Waiver

Ohio State Football players were required to sign a pledge upon returning to campus, acknowledging the risks of CoVID-19 and vowing to try to prevent the virus from spreading. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting Update: Ohio State Maintains Top 2021 Class

Buckeyes Still Leading Class of 2021 Football Rankings

Adam Prescott