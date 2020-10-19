SI.com
Ohio State Playing in ABC's National Game of the Week at Penn State on Halloween

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State and Penn State might be the most highly anticipated matchup in the Big Ten this year. While the game is earlier in the schedule than many fans would've liked, it's not surprising that the contest is getting the national attention that it deserves.

The Big Ten has just announced that Ohio State and Penn State will play in Happy Valley under the lights on Oct. 31, in a game that will be nationally televised on ABC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 eastern time.

The Buckeyes open the 2020 season on Saturday against Nebraska, a game that kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on FOX. The only other game that has an announced kickoff is the Dec.12 game against Michigan (also a traditional 12:00 p.m. kickoff). The remaining five kickoff times are still TBA.

The environment inside Beaver Stadium won't be quite as raucous as in year's past since the Big Ten is not selling tickets this year. With a seating capacity of 106, 572, it is the fourth largest stadium in the world and typically creates an impressive home field advantage for Penn State. The Buckeyes have played in a few of the Nittany Lions' "white out" games, arguably the most intimidating atmosphere in college football.

Chris Fowler, former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will have the broadcast on ABC on Halloween night.

