BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Wide Receiver Chris Olave Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Staff Writer

Ohio State’s top pass catcher is already getting national recognition before the 2020 season kicks off.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave was named to The Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List Thursday afternoon, given to the best receiver in the country.

The Biletnikoff award, which is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Inc., has named only one Buckeye as the top receiver since its inception in 1994. Olave would join Terry Glenn as the only Ohio State receivers to win the award. Glenn was presented the trophy in 1995.

Biletnikoff, the namesake of the award, was an All-American receiver at Florida State. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Raiders in 1965 and later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

As a true sophomore in 2019, Olave hauled in 12 touchdown receptions which led  the nationally-ranked Buckeyes. Olave blossomed into the favorite target for starting quarterback Justin Fields, corralling a team best 849 receiving yards and 17.3 yards per catch.

Olave was recognized as a third team All-Big Ten selection by both the media and coaches for his performance last season. His 12 touchdown catches were fourth most in a single-season in OSU history.

Only four receivers from the Big Ten have won the award, the last being Michigan’s Braylon Edwards in 2004. Six other pass catchers from the Big Ten were also named to the Biletnikoff watch list this time around:

Rashod Bateman - Minnesota
Nico Collins - Michigan
Rondale Moore - Purdue
Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
Whop Philyor - Indiana
David Bell - Purdue

Olave caught 10 of his touchdowns against conference opponents last fall and capped his sophomore season with three receptions, 50 yards and a touchdown against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Olave joins Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade as being recognized on recent national award lists.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Urban Meyer Shares His Vision for a College Football Schedule

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer thinks there is a way to have a college football season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Sports Illustrated Unveils Candidates for 2020 SI All-American Team

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets

Staff Writer

by

ActionJacksonnn

Jared Sullinger: Coaching Basketball Could be Future Career

Former Buckeye big man led OSU to Final Four in 2012.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: July 16, 2020

Ohio State's top offensive recruit TreVeyon Henderson's high school season is cancelled, as is the Rose Bowl Parade. But the Buckeyes got their Big Ten title rings Wednesday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Aaron Craft Ready for Life Beyond Basketball

Former Buckeye retiring from pro basketball, will begin medical school this fall.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: July 15, 2020

Jeff Okudah's Madden Rating, Justin Fields earns more recognition, Braelon Allen Update. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

SI All-American Watch List: Ohio State Football Commits and Top Targets

Highlights and evaluations for class of 2021 prospects.

Adam Prescott

Jordan Hancock Decommits from Clemson, Ohio State Likely Favorite

Cornerback and Georgia native originally chose Tigers back in March.

Adam Prescott

TBT Reflection: 2019 Elam Ending, Carmen's Crew Victory

Looking back at the culminating stretch that won Ohio State's alumni team $2 million.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and one of the favorites to land this year's Davey O'Brien Award. Read more.

Brendan Gulick