Ohio State’s top pass catcher is already getting national recognition before the 2020 season kicks off.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave was named to The Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List Thursday afternoon, given to the best receiver in the country.

The Biletnikoff award, which is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Inc., has named only one Buckeye as the top receiver since its inception in 1994. Olave would join Terry Glenn as the only Ohio State receivers to win the award. Glenn was presented the trophy in 1995.

Biletnikoff, the namesake of the award, was an All-American receiver at Florida State. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Raiders in 1965 and later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

As a true sophomore in 2019, Olave hauled in 12 touchdown receptions which led the nationally-ranked Buckeyes. Olave blossomed into the favorite target for starting quarterback Justin Fields, corralling a team best 849 receiving yards and 17.3 yards per catch.

Olave was recognized as a third team All-Big Ten selection by both the media and coaches for his performance last season. His 12 touchdown catches were fourth most in a single-season in OSU history.

Only four receivers from the Big Ten have won the award, the last being Michigan’s Braylon Edwards in 2004. Six other pass catchers from the Big Ten were also named to the Biletnikoff watch list this time around:

Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

Nico Collins - Michigan

Rondale Moore - Purdue

Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Whop Philyor - Indiana

David Bell - Purdue

Olave caught 10 of his touchdowns against conference opponents last fall and capped his sophomore season with three receptions, 50 yards and a touchdown against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Olave joins Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade as being recognized on recent national award lists.

