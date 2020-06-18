Just over three months ago, the CoVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to its knees. As schools and leagues grapple with whether or not its prudent to come back, there have been a number of mixed signals lately that give fans pause.

On one hand, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Return-to-Practice plan on Wednesday for all of college football. Team around the country have been allotted six weeks of team activities and preseason camp before their first games of the season, which the NCAA appears to be trying to start as scheduled.

But Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reported yesterday that he's hearing a college football isn't quite a foregone conclusion yet.

Personally, I have a hard time believing that the college football season will be canceled because of the long-term ramifications it has on the entire college sports landscape. A year without football, compounded with the cancellation of this year's March Madness tournament, would be devastating for the future of college sports. As of this writing, non-revenue programs have already been canceled at many non-Power Five schools and there's almost certainly more of them to come.

Wednesday also came with the announcement that the Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled this year. The game has been played each year since 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee between two historically black colleges and universities. Jackson State and Tennessee State were scheduled to play this season on September 12. It's believed to be the first college football game canceled because of CoVID-19.

Further concern was expressed earlier this week when Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested Major League Baseball should avoid extending the year into October if they play in 2020. The negotiations between the MLB Player Association and baseball's owners have put the season in jeopardy, although Jon Heyman of MLB Network is suggesting they are close to a deal.

Dr. Fauci also visited with Michael Kim of Stadium on Tuesday to express his concerns with fans attending college football games this fall.

You can be sure the Buckeyes' athletic administration will be closely watching the PGA Tour next month when The Memorial (played at Muirfield Village Golf Club) will be the first sanctioned event with a crowd in attendance. Fans must adhere to a strict set of rules if they want to watch competition though.

The NCAA hasn't made an official ruling on how things will be handled this fall in college football. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said last month that the Buckeyes have run several social distancing models to consider how many fans could attend games this fall. Under current CDC guidelines, a crowd between 20,000-22,000 is a reasonable target. If restrictions are relaxed, that number could double.

