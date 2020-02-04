Dantonio's MSU Tenure Included Painful Upsets of OSU

You could argue, and wouldn't necessarily be wrong, that Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio cost Ohio State and Urban Meyer a pair of national championships.

That's not something that can be listed an official achievement on Dantonio's resume in the wake of his surprising resignation Tuesday afternoon.

But the assertion could hold up to some pretty stout scrutiny among OSU faithful.

They'll never forget MSU's 34-24 win over Ohio State in the 2013 Big Ten championship game or 17-14 shocker in Ohio Stadium in 2015.



The win in the conference championship game ended a 24-game Ohio State winning streak and inflicted the first loss of Meyer's tenure in Columbus.

Coming in the final season of the BCS era, it knocked the Buckeyes off the nation's No. 2 spot and kept them out of the national championship, where they would have faced unbeaten Notre Dame.

Alabama slipped into the spot vacated by OSU and throttled the Irish, 42-14, to win the championship that year.

Meyer's Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff in 2014 and returned most of that talent in 2015, including Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas and others.

But Dantonio brought the ninth-ranked Spartans into Ohio Stadium the next-to-last regular season game of the season and, despite an injury that kept quarterback Connor Cook sidelined, shocked OSU in a 17-14 final that ended with Michael Geiger's 41-yard game-winning field goal.

That loss ended a 23-game Ohio State winning streak and denied the Buckeyes a chance to get into the College Football Playoff and defend their title.

Michigan State instead won the Big Ten East, defeated Iowa in the conference championship game and gained the No. 3 seed in the Playoff, losing to eventual national champion, Alabama.

Ohio State finished fifth in the CFP rankings and gained a Fiesta Bowl berth against Notre Dame.

Geiger remains an MSU cult hero for his windmill celebration that still causes OSU fans to clench their teeth.

Dantonio's resignation comes 17 days after he cashed a $4.3-million retention bonus in his contract.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.