Ryan Day joined FOX College Football's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday after the league released its schedule. Suffice it to say, Day is thrilled to have the schedule and be on the field preparing to compete again.

Additional good news came Ohio State's way late this week when Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis announced they are coming back for the season. Both Davis and Wade had previously opted out. Day confirmed that Davis practiced yesterday and Shaun Wade is "on his way" to rejoin the Buckeyes. Both players have to fill out NCAA paperwork to verify their eligibility, but Day doesn't anticipate any issues.

After Wednesday's big announcement, the Buckeyes took Thursday off and came back for a Friday practice that Day said was one of the best he'd been around in 10-20 years.

“I left that practice with a smile on my face. I'm so happy for these kids," Day said.

Regarding the way Justin Fields has handled the offseason, Day said, "I would give him an A+. He's a top couple pick in the draft and he never wavered once." He talked about Fields' goals to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.

One of the sticky points with the schedule is the lack of flexibility - eight games in eight weeks. Day knows he can't control things beyond his purview.

"I think there are gonna be a lot of games that are postponed throughout the fall, so who knows how many games each team is gonna play. We can't worry about that ... We're gonna play as hard as we can, as physical as we can and be as tough as we can.”

