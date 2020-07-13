BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

J.K. Dobbins Earns Highest NFL Madden Rating for Rookie Running Backs

Adam Prescott

The new NFL Madden 21 video game ratings continued rolling out Monday afternoon, and a certain former Buckeye found himself at the top of his rookie class.

Recent Ohio State product and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins garnered the highest rating amongst newcomers at his position, earning a 75 atop the list.

He was followed by DeAndre Swift (74) of the Detroit Lions, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (74) of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonathan Taylor (73) from the Indianapolis Colts.

Swift (Georgia), Edwards-Helaire (LSU) and Taylor (Wisconsin) were actually all drafted ahead of Dobbins in the second round this past April.

Dobbins was picked No. 55 overall by Baltimore and will now join a backfield that features reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. The Ravens went 14-2 during last year’s regular season before getting upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Dobbins is also tied for the third-highest rookie rating among offensive skill positions, coming in only behind Henry Ruggs (76) and Joe Burrow (76) while sitting tied with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy at 75.

The 5-10, 212-pounder rushed for a whopping 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for Ohio State, also adding 247 yards and another pair of scores through the air. Dobbins rushed for over 3,000 yards and posted 35 total TD’s his final two seasons in Columbus

He will now be competing for time in Baltimore alongside veteran Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. They are now the favorites to repeat as Big Ten champions.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Derrick Davis Jr. Puts Ohio State in Top 7

Buckeyes competing with other powerhouses for top 2021 safety.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Dwayne Haskins Tweets about Redskins Name Change

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins shares his perspective on the Washington Redskins embarking on a new direction as a franchise. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Buckeyes' corner back Shaun Wade is widely considered one of the best in the nation coming into 2020. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Make Top 5 for Dametrious Crownover

Class of 2021 prospect includes the Buckeyes on his top-five list.

Adam Prescott

Offensive Lineman Rocco Spindler Sets Decision Date

Class of 2021 guard has Ohio State in top-five schools.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Maryland Halts Workouts, Greg Sankey Concerned, OSU Expectations

Another Big Ten team stops their summer workouts, the SEC commissioner is worried the season won't happen and BuckeyesNow addresses the hardest questions facing Ohio State. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Evan Turner Motivated to Continue NBA Career

Former National Player of the Year has 10 NBA seasons of experience.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Urban Meyer: "No Chance" There is Spring Football Season

Meyer says it isn't safe for players and many of the top student-athletes would forego the season with the NFL Draft in April. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Trevor Thompson and Red Scare Eliminated in TBT Semifinal

Former Ohio State center was last Buckeye remaining.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football's Five Most Pressing Questions

After the Big Ten's announcement this week regarding conference-only games, we address the 5 biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes. Read more.

Brendan Gulick