The new NFL Madden 21 video game ratings continued rolling out Monday afternoon, and a certain former Buckeye found himself at the top of his rookie class.

Recent Ohio State product and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins garnered the highest rating amongst newcomers at his position, earning a 75 atop the list.

He was followed by DeAndre Swift (74) of the Detroit Lions, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (74) of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonathan Taylor (73) from the Indianapolis Colts.

Swift (Georgia), Edwards-Helaire (LSU) and Taylor (Wisconsin) were actually all drafted ahead of Dobbins in the second round this past April.

Dobbins was picked No. 55 overall by Baltimore and will now join a backfield that features reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. The Ravens went 14-2 during last year’s regular season before getting upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Dobbins is also tied for the third-highest rookie rating among offensive skill positions, coming in only behind Henry Ruggs (76) and Joe Burrow (76) while sitting tied with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy at 75.

The 5-10, 212-pounder rushed for a whopping 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for Ohio State, also adding 247 yards and another pair of scores through the air. Dobbins rushed for over 3,000 yards and posted 35 total TD’s his final two seasons in Columbus

He will now be competing for time in Baltimore alongside veteran Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. They are now the favorites to repeat as Big Ten champions.

