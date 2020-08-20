SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Eight Ohio State Buckeyes on Senior Bowl Top 250

Kyle Kelly

No one exactly knows if or when the senior class at Ohio State will be able to play football, but they still are getting recognition.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl released their Top 250 earlier today and the Buckeyes have eight players represented.

Defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper, tight end Luke Farrell, offensive tackle Thayer Munford, running back Trey Sermon, and linebackers Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner all made the top 250.

The Buckeyes headlined the linebacker sheet with four thumpers represented - the most of any position of any of the 92 schools featured. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M all matched Ohio State by ranking second on the list with eight players ranked. Georgia led the way with 10 total players.

The Resse’s Senior Bowl can also include juniors that graduate from their university early, but those players were not identified on this list. Since Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade graduated this summer, he would be eligible to attend the all-star game.

This year could look much different than in years past with the Big Ten possibly looking to play in the winter/spring of 2021. The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for January 30. The Big Ten could kickoff the season later in the spring semester, which would leave any Buckeyes invited to the game with a decision to make.

Many players nationwide have already begun opting-out of any potential college football season, but so far no Buckeyes have joined that mix.

In the last two years, The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 93 total players and 40 players selected within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, the release acknowledges. Ohio State had five players represented last year including defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, inside linebacker Malik Harrison, offensive guard Jonah Jackson and wide receivers K.J. Hill and Austin Mack. Everyone except Mack was drafted, however, he is on the New York Giants roster as an undrafetd free agent.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Buckeyes courting 2021 dual-sport standout along with evolving 2022 quarterback.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Report: Despite Big Ten Postponement, Ohio State Still Trying to Create 10-Game Fall Schedule

Longtime college football writer Jeff Snook says Ohio State is leading the charge to convince several other schools in the league to play this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Sudsy7

Cardale Jones: 'Big Ten was Lazy'

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones: "Big Ten was Lazy. They had six, seven, eight months to try to figure out a protocol." Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

walstib77

Winter Wonderland: Biggest Challengers to Ohio State Football in Bad Weather

Which opponents stack up best with the Buckeyes in poor conditions? Here is our top five.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Kevin Warren: 'Our Decision Will Not Be Revisited'

The Big Ten commissioner penned an open letter to fans across the conference addressing the pandemic and the decision to postpone the fall season. Read more to see what he said.

Brendan Gulick

by

elongated musk

Pat Elflein and Jalyn Holmes Switching Positions for Minnesota Vikings

Both former Buckeyes are moving around in the trenches, looking to solidify roster spots.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Division I Council Approves 12 Hours of Football Activities

There are still plenty of unanswered questions from the NCAA, but the Division I Council clarified two critical areas for college athletes on Wednesday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Governor Mike Dewine Approves OHSAA Contact Sports for Competition

Ohio high schools now slated to begin six-game football schedule in late August.

Tyler Stephen

by

TommyStanzi29

Chris Holtmann: 'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer'

'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer' said Holtmann. Find out how the Buckeyes are navigating the pandemic.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Boom! Ohio State Receives Commitment from 2022 Athlete Dasan McCullough

Standout from Kansas, likely to play linebacker/safety in college, is fifth commit in the Buckeye class.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn