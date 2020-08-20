Eight Ohio State Buckeyes on Senior Bowl Top 250

No one exactly knows if or when the senior class at Ohio State will be able to play football, but they still are getting recognition.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl released their Top 250 earlier today and the Buckeyes have eight players represented.

Defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper, tight end Luke Farrell, offensive tackle Thayer Munford, running back Trey Sermon, and linebackers Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner all made the top 250.

The Buckeyes headlined the linebacker sheet with four thumpers represented - the most of any position of any of the 92 schools featured. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A & M all matched Ohio State by ranking second on the list with eight players ranked. Georgia led the way with 10 total players.

The Resse’s Senior Bowl can also include juniors that graduate from their university early, but those players were not identified on this list. Since Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade graduated this summer, he would be eligible to attend the all-star game.

This year could look much different than in years past with the Big Ten possibly looking to play in the winter/spring of 2021. The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for January 30. The Big Ten could kickoff the season later in the spring semester, which would leave any Buckeyes invited to the game with a decision to make.

Many players nationwide have already begun opting-out of any potential college football season, but so far no Buckeyes have joined that mix.

In the last two years, The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 93 total players and 40 players selected within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, the release acknowledges. Ohio State had five players represented last year including defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, inside linebacker Malik Harrison, offensive guard Jonah Jackson and wide receivers K.J. Hill and Austin Mack. Everyone except Mack was drafted, however, he is on the New York Giants roster as an undrafetd free agent.

