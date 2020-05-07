BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Fans May be Barred from Ohio State Game at Oregon

Bruce Hooley

Think back to how life operated four months ago.

Restaurants and gyms were open. So were stores. No one wore masks. Everyone lived their lives amid rumblings of a deadly virus in China.

Much has changed since then, with more than 30 million unemployed, trillions commited in bailout relief and life only now hinting at getting back to normal in Ohio.

The takeaway: no one saw coming what came, and predicting where things go from here is similarly elusive.

Factor all that in with the Thursday announcement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown that the Oregon Health Authority “is advising that any large gathering, at least through September, should be canceled or significantly modified.:

That encompasses Ohio State's scheduled Sept. 12 game at Oregon's Autzen Stadium against the defending Rose Bowl and Pacific 12 champions.

“Large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals, and conventions will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine,” Brown said.

What that means for the Week 2 clash that will leave the loser scrambling to polish its College Football Playoff case is unknown, because only last week the University of Oregon announced plans to welcome students back to campus in the fall.

Maybe the game will happen.

Maybe no fans will be allowed.

Maybe the Oregon Health Authority will relax its recommendations.

OSU is scheduled to open the season at home against Bowling Green on Sept. 5.

For the latest on Ohio State follow BruceHooley.com on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: Will Summer Inactivity Hurt Ohio State?

Justin Fields, Buckeyes denied supervised coaching amid COVID-19 scare

Bruce Hooley

Justin Fields Edges Trevor Lawrence as Heisman Favorite

Ohio State quarterback noses past high school, college rival for top honor

Bruce Hooley

by

BillEnright

Ohio State Could Face Interesting Games at Battle for Atlantis

Buckeyes in eight-team field with Duke, Creighton, Memphis, West Virginia

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Extends On-Campus Closures Until June 1

Ohio State football players, other athletes cannot work out on campus

Bruce Hooley

by

EphDaGOAT5

Spielman & Hooley: What makes Coombs, Johnson Tick?

Ohio State assistants have different styles, but similar amazing results

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Track Record in NFL Draft Sustains Success

Ryan Day building on the foundation Urban Meyer perfected

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: What is Justin Fields Market Value?

Ohio State QB, Heisman candidate would be hot property as an endorser

Bruce Hooley

Chase Young Taken No. 2, but Okudah Gets Best Landing Spot

Where they wind up is as important to where they're drafted to OSU NFL rookies

Bruce Hooley

Was He Short or Did He Make It...Watch for Yourself

J.T. Barrett's fourth-down conversion in 2016 Michigan game back in spotlight

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Will Get Richer Off Name, Image, Likeness Rules

Size of Columbus market, status of Buckeye football with further benefit OSU

Bruce Hooley