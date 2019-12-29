BuckeyeMaven
Fiesta Bowl Halftime: Ohio State 16, Clemson 14

BruceHooley

Ohio State dominated all but the final five minutes of the first half, but that brief letdown cost the Buckeyes the bulk of the 16-0 lead they compiled.

Clemson used a targeting penalty on cornerback Shaun Wade to sustain a drive and score its first touchdown on Travis Etienne's 7-yard run with 2:45 left in the half.

Etienne looked hemmed in, but ducked out of tackle attempts by Jordan Fuller and Malik Harrison to convert on third-and-2 and get into the end zone.

The Buckeyes then punted after three plays, trying to escape the remainder of the half without damage, but Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made them pay.

He hit Justyn Ross for a first down on third-and-10, then broke free on a quarterback draw against an unsuspecting OSU defense.

Lawrence juked safety Josh Proctor when he ran toward the line too aggressively, then jump cut to the outside to get away from Jordan Fuller and Baron Browning.

That freed the Tigers QB for a 67-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left, reducing the Buckeyes' advantage to 16-14.

Ohio State compiled 261 yards of total offense by the 5-minute mark of the second quarter, but settled for three Blake Haubeil field goals inside 35 yards when touchdowns would have put Clemson in a debilitating hole.

The second of Haubeil's kicks came after replay overturned J.K. Dobbins' 5-yard touchdown catch, which eluded his control as he hit the turf.

The final Haubeil field goal followed another Dobbins' near miss. Clear in the left flat, he dropped a screen pass from Fields with blockers in front of him, nullifying a likely touchdown from the 20.

The Buckeyes, though, wouldn't have been in control without Dobbins.

He scored on a 68-yard run and set up a field goal with a 62-yard run, highlighting a first half in which he carried nine times for 142 yards.

Clemson's offense lost its leading receiver, Tee Higgins, on the first series when he lost his helmet while trying to corral a deep pass.

Higgins fell hard to the turf and did not return to the playing field, likely suffering a concussion.

