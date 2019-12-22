Fiesta Opponents Ohio State, Clemson Have Much in Common

The uniforms bear no resemblance, nor do No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson share a common opponent this season.

But when each flipped on the tape to study the other in the aftermath of their Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl pairing on the College Football Playoff, an eerie sense of familiarity likely gripped both the Buckeyes and Tigers.

Despite playing in different leagues in different parts of the country, there's so much sameness, if not in what they do, they certainly in how they do it:

Young, innovative coaches longer on the language of modern, corporate leadership than on old-school football lingo.

Dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks a year away from salivating NFL franchises eager to snap them up.

Game-breaking running backs with ridiculous yards per-carry numbers who are often overlooked in their importance as offensive cornerstones.

Deep, fast, tall and talented receiving corps capable of scoring on any snap.

Veteran offensive lines with nasty run-blocking skills who zealously protect their respective quarterbacks.

Dominant defensive lines that put opponents in long-yardage predicaments with stingy run defense and sack potential.

Skilled back sevens proven all but impenetrable.

Elite, award-winning defensive headliners so versatile they provide match-up nightmares for the opposition.

Clemson, meet Ohio State.

Ohio State, meet Clemson.

If they weren't playing for a berth in the national championship game, these two teams could have a nice, long, friendly chat, sharing secrets and ideas about how to dominate 13 opponents this season and their respective conferences for the last decade.

"They're a complete team," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of the Buckeyes. "There are just no weaknesses."

Clemson and Ohio State feature the nation's two longest winning streaks, with the Tigers having won -- straight and OSU -- in a row.

"We know we have to play against the best if we're going to win a national championship," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "Clemson is the defending champs and they haven't lost a game since."

OSU quarterback Justin Fields' 40 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns -- against only one interception -- leads the nation's highest-scoring offense at 48.7 points per-game.

Trevor Lawrence leads Clemson, ranked fourth in scoring at 46.5, having thrown for 34 TDs and rushed for seven, while throwing eight picks.

Clemson has the country’s No. 3 total offense; Ohio State is No. 5.

J.K. Dobbins finished third nationally in rushing with 1,829 yard and 20 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.l

Clemson's Travis Etienne scored 17 times and rushed for 1,500 yards.

The dangers OSU poses with Chris Olave, Binjamin Victor, K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Garrett Wilson out wide, Clemson can match with Tee Higgins, Amari Rogers and Justyn Ross.

Clemson (244.7) and Ohio State (247.6) rank first and second in the nation in total defense.

Likewise, the Tigers (10.6 per-game) are the country's best in fewest points allowed, but the Buckeyes (12.5) aren't far behind, tied for second.

OSU's Chase Young is the nation's leader in quarterback sacks (16.5) and won the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards as the country's best defensive player.

Clemson's Isaiah Simpson, like Young, was a consensus All-American and also won the Butkus Award, presented to the nation's best linebacker.

Both defenses held 11 of 13 opponents under 300 yards.

No opponent came within 10 points of beating Ohio State.

Other than a one-point win at North Carolina, Clemson beat every team it played by 14 or more, including the last eight opponents by 31 or more.

"They're really a mirror image of us, to be honest with you," Swinney said. "If you look at us statistically. We're 1 in this, they're 2 in this. We're 2 in this, they're 1 in this. We're 3 in this, they're 2. We're literally mirror-images of each other.

"I really wasn't surprised to see that statistical analysis. But when you watch the tape, they're like we are. We're one of the few teams out there Top 5 in the country in total offense and total defense and so are they. They're just really good. Their defensive line, strong. Linebackers, good players. Elite players in the secondary. They can all run and cover, just like we have.

"Flip it over to the offensive side: elite quarterback, elite running back, elite wideouts, elite offensive line. It's literally a mirror image of each other. You're just in different uniforms."

That's true not just of this year, but of previous years.

Clemson has lost seven games over the last six seasons, won two national championships, lost in another title game and has been in the College Football Playoff five years in a row.

Ohio State has lost seven games over the last six seasons, won one national championship, lost in the Playoff semifinals to Clemson in 2016 and won an unprecedented three straight outright Big Ten championships.

"We have a lot of respect for Clemson, not only for their talent, but for their coaches," Day said. "It's going to be a great challenge for us."

