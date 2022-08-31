First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf

Ohio State announced last week that Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus-based vehicle glass services and recalibration company, will be the first-ever sponsor of the field at Ohio Stadium.

With that, BuckeyesNow has received an exclusive first look at the Safelite Field logos that have been painted onto the 25-yard lines at the stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this fall.

Like the Big Ten logos that are sewn into the turf on the opposite sides of the 25-yard lines, the Safelite Field logos are white and face toward the press box and televisions cameras.

While the playing surface will be known as Safelite Field as part of the multi-year partnership, the name of Ohio Stadium will remain unchanged. The logos will make their debut when the Buckeyes host Notre Dame in the highly anticipated season opener on Sept. 3.

