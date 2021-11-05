Game Prediction: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers

Alabama and LSU are two of the biggest brands in the SEC, but they are two programs heading in opposite directions at the moment.

Non-SEC fans around the country sent a chorus of boo's to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this past Tuesday when the 1-loss Crimson Tide were ranked No. 2 in the nation in the first rankings of the season. But the reality is, Alabama played its worst game of the year and it took a walk-off field goal from a top-15 team to beat them. They showed they are vulnerable, but it's going to take a big effort to knock them off.

LSU's season has been more memorable for the shenanigans around outbound head coach Ed Orgeron than it has for anything they've done on the field. The Tigers are big underdogs this weekend, but they're going to try to pull off the impossible and beat Alabama at home, likely ruining their national championship hopes.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

LSU at ALABAMA – Saturday, 7 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-28.5)

O/U Total: 66.0

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 49, LSU 17

I think there are a lot of pretty nervous Tigers' fans this week because this thing has a chance to get out of control fast. LSU's rush defense has been awful the last three games and Alabama is one of the best offensive teams in college football again. While the Tide have been far more productive through the air this year, they can certainly run it effectively. LSU hasn't exactly had a scintillating pass defense either.

I think Bryce Young and the Tide rip LSU apart this weekend. A long season for the Purple and Gold continues.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 42, LSU 21

This is usually one of college football’s must-see games, but I’m honestly not sure it’s worth my or your time to tune in this year. After all, LSU can’t run the ball and has allowed nearly 800 yards on the ground in its last three games.

That bodes well for Alabama, who will rely heavily on running back Brian Robinson. I’m just not sure the final score will be indicative of how much the Crimson Tide will dominate this game, as they’ll start to rest up for a two-game stretch later this month that will ultimately decide if they play for an SEC title – and potentially more.

Brett Hiltbrand: Alabama 41, LSU 10

It's a little unfortunate that this game looks as lopsided as it does. Bama at -28.5 is absurd for what is usually one of the best conference head-to-heads we see all season and it speaks in large part to the long fall LSU has made since winning that National Championship. The Tigers will be back and hopefully we get this game back to it's normal place because this year should be fairly forgettable ... which works in Alabama's favor with regards to the College Football Playoff committee.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 52, LSU 14

The Crimson Tide are once again in their usual form. Alabama is an extremely-talented football team, despite concerns following some close calls and a loss to the Aggies earlier in the season. The Crimson Tide have beaten three top-15 opponents on their way to a 7-1 record, and quarterback Bryce Young has been an absolute monster throwing the ball (2,453 yards and 26 touchdowns through eight games).

LSU has been a far cry from their 2019 championship team, and now with a coach heading out the door and a 6th-place spot in the SEC West, things don’t appear to be getting better. Alabama does what they do best, and wins this one 52-14.

